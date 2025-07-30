

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5, Inc. (FFIV) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $189.91 million, or $3.25 per share. This compares with $144.08 million, or $2.44 per share, last year.



Excluding items, F5, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $243.24 million or $4.16 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.50 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $780.37 million from $695.50 million last year.



F5, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $189.91 Mln. vs. $144.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.25 vs. $2.44 last year. -Revenue: $780.37 Mln vs. $695.50 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.87 - $3.99 Next quarter revenue guidance: $780 - $800 Mln



