

FREMONT (dpa-AFX) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.720 billion, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $1.020 billion, or $0.78 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.697 billion or $1.33 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 33.6% to $5.171 billion from $3.871 billion last year.



Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.720 Bln. vs. $1.020 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.35 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $5.171 Bln vs. $3.871 Bln last year.



