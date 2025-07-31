Onco-Innovations Limited: Inka Health Selected by OneMedNet to Lead AI-Driven Oncology Project Using Real-World Data for External Control Arms

Reduce development timelines and costs, while improving access to life-saving treatments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Inka Health Corp. ("Inka Health"), has been selected by OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq:ONMD) to lead a high-impact data analytics initiative focused on improving how cancer therapies are brought to market. The project focuses on leveraging OneMedNet's regulatory-grade patient data including Radiology Imaging data to develop external control arms (ECAs), which has the potential to be a faster, more cost-effective alternative to traditional clinical trials. This approach offers a potentially smarter way to generate clinical evidence by leveraging existing patient data, thereby possibly accelerating treatment access and reducing the need for costly, time-consuming trials. The initiative also provides both organizations with exposure to the rapidly expanding Real-World Evidence (RWE) market is projected to exceed $4.6 billion1 globally by 2030.

This strategic project reflects growing momentum behind real-world data (RWD) as a critical component of next-generation evidence generation for cancer therapeutics2. OneMedNet's iRWDTM Real-World Data platform and federated provider network offers regulatory-grade, diverse, and longitudinal datasets, making it uniquely suited to drive Real-World Evidence (RWE) studies and accelerate healthcare innovation.

The multi-phase project is intended to showcase how OneMedNet's oncology dataset can be used to replicate the results of traditional clinical trials, without the same time, cost, and complexity as traditional trials. By offering a faster and more efficient path to generate the evidence needed for regulatory and reimbursement approvals, this initiative can potentially help accelerate market entry for new cancer therapies, particularly in areas of high unmet needs like colorectal cancer.

Inka Health plans to deploy its proprietary SynoGraph platform, which combines machine learning with causal inference methods, to build and validate an ECA for the Keynote-189 trial3 of pembrolizumab in non-small cell lung cancer aligned with regulatory and Health Technology Assessment (HTA) best practices, including those from the FDA, European Medicines Agency (EMA), and National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). The initial focus will be on non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a prevalent and clinically significant cancer type where real-world insights can meaningfully improve both patient access to therapies and regulatory confidence.

We selected Inka Health for this initiative because their methodological approach aligns perfectly with our vision for high-quality evidence generation," said Aaron Green, President & CEO of OneMedNet. "Their ability to apply rigorous, AI-driven analytics to our regulatory-grade, diverse datasets makes them the ideal partner to showcase how OneMedNet's Real-World Data can be used as a trusted external control arm in oncology research-with the potential to help pharmaceutical companies realize a stronger ROI on clinical development and driving broader adoption among CROs and life sciences organizations looking for faster, more cost-effective trial alternatives.

The collaboration is expected to result in a scientific abstract for submission to ISPOR Europe 2025, reinforcing Inka Health's leadership in applying artificial intelligence and real-world data to oncology research. As ECAs become increasingly prominent in global drug development strategies, this project positions Onco and its subsidiary at the forefront of how industry brings new therapies to patients.

"This collaboration is about more than applying advanced analytics to oncology data. It's about reshaping how we generate credible evidence for regulatory and reimbursement decisions using real-world patients, not just trial participants. With SynoGraph, we're aiming to set a new bar for how external control arms can be built and trusted." said Paul Arora, Co-Founder of Inka Health.

Furthermore, the Company announces, further to its news releases dated May 26, 2025 and March 25, 2025, that it has extended the term of its engagement with MCS Market Communication Service GmbH (business address: Rheinpromenade 13, 40789 Monheim am Rhein, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland, email: info@mcsmarket.de; telephone: +491772481220; and website: www.mcsmarket.de) ("MCS") for the continued provision of a range of online marketing services, including campaign creation, production of marketing materials, as well as research and analytics (the "Services"). The Services are expected to run until October 30, or until budget exhaustion. The Company has paid MCS EUR 250,000 for the extended term. No securities have been provided to MCS or its principals as compensation. The Services will be executed via digital channels, including Google Ads and native advertising.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 1,750 healthcare sites through its iRWD platform. This isn't just data, it's the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet's proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities, rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

About Inka Health

Inka Health is an AI-driven analytics company revolutionizing oncology research and drug development through advanced causal AI. Its proprietary platform, SynoGraph, leverages AI-powered causal inference to identify which cancer patients are most likely to respond to specific treatments, advancing precision medicine. By integrating diverse multimodal medical data-including genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics-SynoGraph uncovers hidden insights that can optimize treatment decisions and clinical trial design. With this cutting-edge technology, Inka Health aims to help pharmaceutical companies accelerate drug development, reduce trial failures, and bring life-saving therapies to market faster.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

