Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Appoints Dr. Michael Lock to Scientific & Clinical Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ)(OTCQB:ONNVF) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Michael Lock, Professor in the Department of Oncology and the Department of Medical Biophysics at the University of Western Ontario, to its Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board. Dr. Lock's expertise in clinical trial design, translational oncology, and multidisciplinary cancer care will support Onco in its development of novel therapies, including its PNKP inhibitor program.

Dr. Lock is a Professor at Western University in the Department of Oncology and the Department of Medical Biophysics. He is a staff radiation oncologist who trained at Princess Margaret Hospital, University of Toronto, McMaster University, and the University of Wisconsin. Over his career, he has held leadership roles as Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology, Chief of Division of Radiation Oncology, Medical Director of the London Regional Cancer Program, and Southwest Regional Radiation Oncology Lead. His experience spans clinical operations, trial oversight, and strategic program development across multiple oncology subspecialties.

He has chaired and co-chaired several multidisciplinary site teams, including Breast Cancer, Genitourinary, and Hepatobiliary programs, ensuring integration of clinical research into patient care. Dr. Lock also served as Chair of the Radiation Oncology Provincial Advisory Committee, where he helped shape provincial priorities that established protocols and infrastructure that will serve patients for many years to come. He is an Associate Scientist with the Lawson Health Research Institute. His leadership in clinical trial methodology, coupled with his ability to align diverse research teams, will be highly relevant to Onco's translational and clinical pipeline.

In addition to his work in Canada, Dr. Lock has contributed to advancing cancer care globally through collaborations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations (UN), and the World Health Organization (WHO).[1] He has received multiple recognitions, including the Human Touch Award and the MAC Administrative Award, for his leadership and contributions to oncology.

"Dr. Lock's deep clinical trial expertise and proven leadership in integrating research with patient care make him an invaluable addition to our team. His perspective will be critical as Onco advances toward clinical development of our PNKP inhibitor program and other research initiatives, particularly in shaping trial strategy and execution," stated Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations.

The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has approved a grant of 1,155,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

