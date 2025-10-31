Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Appoints Jared Rushton to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H,WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company"),is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jared Rushton to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Rushton brings over a decade of experience in the public markets, with a strong background in corporate development, strategic advisory, and capital markets planning. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with emerging and growth-stage companies to support financing initiatives, investor engagement, market positioning, and operational execution.

His diverse industry experience spans the mining, cannabis, and biotech and health sciences sectors, where he has played a key role in evaluating strategic opportunities, structuring partnerships, and guiding long-term growth strategies. Mr. Rushton has also advised on go-public transactions, corporate restructuring, and business development programs designed to enhance corporate value and strengthen shareholder alignment.

Mr. Rushton replaces Mr. Zachary Stadnyk, who has stepped down from the Board. The Company extends its gratitude to Mr. Stadnyk for his dedication and contributions during his tenure.

The Company also announces the engagement of MCS Market Communication Service GmbH (business address: Saarlandstraße 28 58511 Lüdenscheid, Germany, email: info@mcsmarket.de; telephone: +491772481220; and website: www.mcsmarket.de) ("MCS") for the provision of a range of online marketing services, including campaign creation, production of marketing materials, as well as research and analytics (the "Services"). The Services are expected to run until December 15, 2025 or budget exhaustion. The Company has paid MCS EUR 600,000 as consideration for its services. No securities have been provided to MCS or its principals as compensation for the Services. The Services will be executed via digital channels, including Google Ads and native advertising.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

