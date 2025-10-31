Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 31.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Weltweiter Kaliboom treibt Nachfrage - ACM positioniert sich im 93,5 Mrd. USD-Markt bis 2032!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EKSZ | ISIN: CA68237C1059 | Ticker-Symbol: W1H
Tradegate
30.10.25 | 21:48
0,955 Euro
-1,55 % -0,015
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9501,01030.10.
0,9500,98530.10.
ACCESS Newswire
31.10.2025 02:02 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Appoints Jared Rushton to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H,WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company"),is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jared Rushton to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Rushton brings over a decade of experience in the public markets, with a strong background in corporate development, strategic advisory, and capital markets planning. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with emerging and growth-stage companies to support financing initiatives, investor engagement, market positioning, and operational execution.

His diverse industry experience spans the mining, cannabis, and biotech and health sciences sectors, where he has played a key role in evaluating strategic opportunities, structuring partnerships, and guiding long-term growth strategies. Mr. Rushton has also advised on go-public transactions, corporate restructuring, and business development programs designed to enhance corporate value and strengthen shareholder alignment.

Mr. Rushton replaces Mr. Zachary Stadnyk, who has stepped down from the Board. The Company extends its gratitude to Mr. Stadnyk for his dedication and contributions during his tenure.

The Company also announces the engagement of MCS Market Communication Service GmbH (business address: Saarlandstraße 28 58511 Lüdenscheid, Germany, email: info@mcsmarket.de; telephone: +491772481220; and website: www.mcsmarket.de) ("MCS") for the provision of a range of online marketing services, including campaign creation, production of marketing materials, as well as research and analytics (the "Services"). The Services are expected to run until December 15, 2025 or budget exhaustion. The Company has paid MCS EUR 600,000 as consideration for its services. No securities have been provided to MCS or its principals as compensation for the Services. The Services will be executed via digital channels, including Google Ads and native advertising.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

"Thomas O'Shaughnessy"
Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O'Shaughnessy
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: + 1 888 261 8055
investors@oncoinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements, including in relation to the prospects of the Company, and the Company's business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "potential", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/onco-innovations-appoints-jared-rushton-to-board-of-directors-1093995

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.