Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Provides Shareholder Update Following Cboe Canada Investor Spotlight

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update outlining its strategic objectives for the upcoming year. The update follows Onco-Innovations' CEO Thomas O'Shaughnessy's recent appearance on Cboe Canada's Investor Spotlight (October 22, 2025), where he discussed Onco's mission to enhance cancer treatment technologies through innovation, AI-driven research, and strategic growth initiatives.

Over the past several months, Onco has achieved a series of milestones that have strengthened its scientific and operational foundation, including: acquiring Inka Health AI in February 2025, moving its stock listing to the Cboe Canada Market, partnering with Dalton Pharma Services in May 2025, entering into continued collaboration with the University of Alberta and the Cross Cancer Institute in June 2025, signing an agreement with Nucro-Technics in July 2025 and entering into a start-up agreement with Avance Clinical Pty Ltd, all furthering Onco's research and development efforts.

Building on the progress achieved throughout 2025, Onco is now focused on advancing its programs toward clinical evaluation and strengthening its position in the capital markets. The Company continues to lay the groundwork for a Phase 1 clinical trial in 2026, which would mark a transition from preclinical research and testing to clinical translation.

In the Cboe Spotlight interview, Mr. O'Shaughnessy reflected upon the Company's intention to pursue a U.S. strategy that focuses on enhancing the Company's U.S. presence, including through the pursuit of a U.S. stock exchange cross-listing in 2026. The Company believes that a cross-listing could enhance shareholder value by expanding access to a wider base of potential institutional and retail investors. Additionally, the greater exposure to U.S. capital markets generally would be expected to strengthen engagement with the North American research and development community, supporting Onco's long-term growth trajectory.

"The groundwork we have laid over the past several months has positioned us to move decisively into clinical development. We are now entering an exciting phase where our focus evolves from preclinical success to preparing for clinical validation. Our near-term priorities include completing the necessary steps for our first-in-human trial and advancing our U.S. strategy, both of which will be key drivers of our next stage of growth," stated Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations.

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

