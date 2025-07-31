Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) ("Fjordland" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Ms. Elyssia Patterson to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. This appointment follows the resignation of Mr. John Sheedy, who has stepped down from the Board.

The Board thanks Mr. Sheedy for his service and contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Ms. Patterson is currently CEO of Lycan Capital Corp., a boutique advisory firm specializing in investor relations and go-public strategy. Ms. Patterson works closely with both private and publicly listed companies to design and implement capital market strategies, manage shareholder communications, and support regulatory readiness across the TSX, CSE, and OTC markets.

Ms. Patterson brings extensive experience in capital markets, which will add depth and perspective to the Board. Ms. Patterson's leadership experience includes serving as Director and/or CFO for a number of publicly traded companies across the mining, clean technology, and life sciences sectors.

About Fjordland Exploration Inc.

Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large-scale economic battery metal deposits in Canada.

Fjordland is exploring the SVB "Pants Lake Intrusive" target which is in a geologic setting analogous to the nearby nickel-cobalt-copper Voisey's Bay deposit. Fjordland has earned a 75% interest in the project.

Fjordland, owns a 100% interest in the Renzy nickel-project located near Maniwaki, Quebec. The project encompasses the former Renzy Mine where, during the period from 1969 to 1972, 716,000 short tons were mined with average grades of 0.70% nickel and 0.72% copper. Recent work also highlighted the graphite potential for the project. The project size measures 530 sq. km.

Fjordland has two copper-gold properties in the Quesnel Trough of central British Columbia, The West Milligan copper-gold project is a joint venture with Northwest Copper Corp. located within 4 km of Centerra's Mount Milligan copper-gold mine. Witch copper-gold project is located another 35 km west of the Milligan mine.

