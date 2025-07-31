

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas Inc. (VTR) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $68.26 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $19.38 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.3% to $1.420 billion from $1.200 billion last year.



Ventas Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $68.26 Mln. vs. $19.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $1.420 Bln vs. $1.200 Bln last year.



