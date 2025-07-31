

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $124.61 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $96.56 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $181.1 million or $2.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to $1.012 billion from $1.028 billion last year.



Align Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $124.61 Mln. vs. $96.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.72 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $1.012 Bln vs. $1.028 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $965 - $985 Mln



