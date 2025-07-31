

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $30.82 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $16.31 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Silicon Motion Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $32.46 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $210.67 million from $198.67 million last year.



-Earnings: $30.82 Mln. vs. $16.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $210.67 Mln vs. $198.67 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $219 - $228 Mln



