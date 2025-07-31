

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $107.20 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $101.03 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $549.90 million from $546.43 million last year.



Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $107.20 Mln. vs. $101.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue: $549.90 Mln vs. $546.43 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.25 - $5.49



