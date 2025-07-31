

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $36.46 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $27.67 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $425.39 million from $415.32 million last year.



UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $36.46 Mln. vs. $27.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $425.39 Mln vs. $415.32 Mln last year.



