Gold Mountain Mining Corp: Gold Mountain Provides Update Respecting Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to provide an update with respect to the previously announced management cease trade order (the "MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on July 2, 2025. The MCTO was issued in connection with the delay by the Company in filing its annual financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 (the "Financial Statements") and its management's discussion and analysis, CEO and CFO filing certificates and annual information form relating to the Financial Statements (collectively, the "Required Filings") before the prescribed filing deadline of June 30, 2025 (the "Filing Deadline").

The Company previously announced that it expected to file the Required Filings by July 30, 2025. However, while the Company and the auditor continue to make progress, the Required Filings will not be filed by that date. The Company continues to work closely with its auditor and anticipates filing the Required Filings on or before August 13, 2025.

The Company is providing this status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The Company intends to follow the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases, for as long as the Company remains in default. The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there has been no material change in the information contained in the default announcement issued on July 2, 2025, and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Gold Mountain

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver production, exploration and development company focused on the development of the Elk Gold Mine, a producing mine located 57 kilometers from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website at www.goldmountainminingcorp.ca.

