

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - MGM China Holdings Limited (M04.F) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $48.95 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $187.07 million, or $0.60 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to $4.404 billion from $4.327 billion last year.



MGM China Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $48.95 Mln. vs. $187.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $4.404 Bln vs. $4.327 Bln last year.



