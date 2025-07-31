

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of retail sales in Japan was up 2.0 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday - coming in at 12.966 trillion yen.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.8 percent following the downwardly revised 1.9 percent gain in May (originally 2.2 percent).



Wholesale sales were up 1.7 percent on year to 39.069 trillion yen after shrinking 0.9 percent in the previous month.



Sales from large retailers were up 1.0 percent both on month and on year.



For the second quarter of 2025, retail sales rose an annual 2.4 percent to 38.679 trillion yen.



