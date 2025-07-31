

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) reported an attributable profit for the second quarter that decreased 48.83 percent from the prior. Operating income for the quarter also declined 55.23 percent from the prior year. But quarterly sales increased 0.67 percent from the previous year.



The South Korean electronics giant reported that its net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company for the second quarter decreased to 4.93 trillion Korean won from 9.64 trillion won in the prior year. Earnings per share for the quarter were 737 won up from 1,419 won in the prior year.



Operating profit for the first quarter was 4.68 trillion won down from 10.44 trillion won in the prior year.



Sales for the quarter slightly increased to 74.57 trillion won from 74.07 trillion won last year.



The Device Solutions (DS) Division posted 27.9 trillion won in consolidated revenue and 0.4 trillion won in operating profit for the second quarter.



The the Device eXperience Division will seek to minimize the impact of uncertainties stemming from tariff policies that are likely to persist.



In the second half of 2025, the mobile display business expects sales growth from major customers' new smartphone launches amid ongoing market uncertainties.



