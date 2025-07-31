Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Stabilization supported by sizeable projects



31-Jul-2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Stable sales at CHF 247.7 million, up 3.6% in local currencies, despite a low order intake in H2/2024

Order intake stabilized at CHF 284.1 million, up 2.7% in local currencies

With increased investments in R&D and marketing for future growth and innovation, EBIT margin at 11.1% (previous year: 12.1%)

Secured landmark orders with leading global battery manufacturers, while capturing growth momentum in airport and e-commerce segments

Robust demand in key segments and long-term automation trends underpinning sustained growth potential despite macroeconomic headwinds Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, July 31 2025. The first half of 2025 witnessed a promising stabilization in order intake, despite a strong prior-year baseline and currency headwinds, indicating increased competitiveness in the market. This provides a solid foundation for revenues in the second half of the year. Sizeable projects in North America and the Middle East have contributed to this stabilization in order intake. However, the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, with rising concerns over global trade conflicts in the second quarter adding to overall uncertainty, which leads to delays in projects being rewarded. While revenue development varied across the regions, Interroll is pleased to report overall sales growth. In the Americas, last year's weak order intake was reflected in the current sales. Growth in EMEA and Asia-Pacific was driven by Interroll's strategy of focusing more on smaller projects, product sales, and the service business. Additionally, the group observed initial successes in accelerating order into revenue conversion. Financial performance In the first half of 2025, Interroll generated an order intake of CHF 284.1 million, a slight year-on-year decline of 0.8%, but an increase of 2.7% in local currency. Sales amounted to CHF 247.7 million, up 0.1% year-on-year and an increase of 3.6% in local currency, demonstrating resilience in a challenging market environment. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached CHF 38.6 million, compared to CHF 41.0 million in the previous year. The EBITDA margin declined to 15.6% (previous year: 16.6%), reflecting targeted investments in research and development and increased marketing expenditures for key international fairs, laying the groundwork for future growth and innovation. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to CHF 27.6 million (previous year: CHF 29.9 million), with the EBIT margin at 11.1% (previous year: 12.1%). The result declined by 11.3% to CHF 21.2 million (previous year: CHF 23.9 million), corresponding to a result margin of 8.6% (previous year: 9.7%). Gross investment amounted to CHF 7.2 million (previous year: CHF 8.5 million). Free cash flow increased to CHF 17.1 million (previous year: CHF 11.1 million).

Key milestones in the first half of 2025 In the first half of 2025, Interroll achieved several key milestones, most notably securing the first overseas order from one of the world's largest lithium-ion battery manufacturers, thereby establishing itself as a supplier in this important technology segment.. Building on this momentum, and leveraging its strong brand reputation, high-quality products, and global support network, Interroll successfully landed an additional order from another leading Chinese battery manufacturer for a project in the United States.

The airport business continues to develop well, reflecting strong project execution and sustained demand for airport infrastructure solutions. A notable highlight was the order from Airports of Thailand for Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, further reinforcing Interroll's market position in this segment. The e-commerce sector is showing early signs of a rebound, after a period of subdued activity, with leading e-commerce players ramping up investments in logistics automation to meet rising service level expectations - a first indication of a potential new investment cycle and improving market dynamics. This has been a key growth driver in the Americas region. Brazil achieved record sales, fueled by a surge in conveyor projects. In Mexico, Interroll secured a strategic sorter order and in the United States it saw robust growth from conveyor sales into robotics and warehousing applications as well as strip belt merge systems for high-speed sorting lines. Deepening regional presence to capitalize on global opportunities Interroll is initiating a new groupwide performance culture and modern sales management while investing in talent, technology, innovations, and the repositioning of its products to further strengthen its competitive position across all regions. In recent years, Interroll has successfully expanded its global footprint through partnerships with global key accounts. Building on this strong foundation, Interroll is now deepening its presence with regional customers in Asia to support their dynamic growth and seize additional opportunities in a fast-changing market environment. To achieve this, Interroll is strengthening its services and competence centers in Asia-Pacific and is fully committed to regaining lost market share in this strategically important region. Interroll's 'local-for-local' strategy helps minimize exposure to tariffs, currency transaction risks and enables us to capitalize on emerging opportunities - particularly as nearshoring trends gain momentum in North America.

Leadership change to accelerate growth momentum To refocus priorities, unlock new growth opportunities and further strengthen Interroll's strategic direction, Interroll appointed Markus Asch as CEO, effective March 1, 2025. He brings a proven track record of driving performance and innovation in global industrial businesses. Markus Asch has served on Interroll's Board of Directors since May 2020, providing him with deep insight into the company's operations and strategic priorities. Prior to joining Interroll as CEO, he led Rittal International as CEO and Chairman of the Management Board from 2021 to 2024. Under his leadership, Rittal enhanced its global competitiveness by adopting a customer-centric, decentralized structure, driving a global innovation strategy and implementing a performance culture. His earlier tenure at Kärcher, where he held various leadership roles from 1995 to 2020, including as a member of the management, was marked by sustained revenue growth and margin expansion through a global multi-channel sales strategy, international expansion in operations and services, and driving digital innovation and transformation. His appointment signals Interroll's commitment to accelerating its growth trajectory, enhancing operational excellence and delivering long-term value to shareholders.

Innovation With the presentation of MCP PLAY at LogiMAT 2025, Interroll is ushering in a new era of material handling: the decentralized control solution reduces programming and commissioning efforts during system integration by eliminating the previous 'one package per zone' constraint, enabling higher throughput with lower energy consumption. This breakthrough has already received strong recognition from industry experts, as MCP PLAY was honored with the prestigious IFOY Award 2025. The award underlines Interroll's role as a technology leader and its commitment to delivering sustainable, customer-centric innovations that set new standards in intralogistics.

Outlook

Signs of market stabilization have emerged, at least regionally, with growing demand for large orders in the project business. Feedback from Interroll's customers and end-users is increasingly positive in the Warehouse & Distribution segment, supported by warehouse expansions (greenfield and brownfield) and continued momentum in the Courier, Express & Parcel (CEP) segment, driven by e-commerce. Interroll also expects sustained growth in the airport business. Nevertheless, Interroll continues to operate in a challenging macroeconomic environment with geopolitical tensions which could impact business performance. However, the long-term trend of automation, driven by the need for productivity gains and labor shortages, clearly signals increasing demand for Interroll's solutions. The company's commitment to "quality, speed, and simplicity" remains its guiding principle, and its values - such as passion for its customers - continue to shape its culture.

Key performance indicators (KPIs) for the first half of 2025 (in CHF million) Financial KPIs H1/2025 H1/2024 H1/2023 H1/2022 H1/2021 H1/2020 Incoming orders 284.1 286.5 301.9 304.4 421.6 263.4 Sales 247.7 247.4 256.2 310.9 272.0 233.2 EBITDA 38.6 41.0 39.9 52.4 56.3 43.5 EBITDA margin 15.6% 16.6% 15.6% 16.9% 20.7% 18.7% EBIT 27.6 29.9 28.7 40.8 45.0 32.3 EBIT margin 11.1% 12.1% 11.2% 13.1% 16.5% 13.8% Operating cash flow 21.8 16.2 75.2 1.2 25.3 45.6 Free cash flow 17.1 11.1 60.0 -7.2 -5.0 20.0 Balance

30.06.25

30.06.24 30.06.23 30.06.22 30.06.21 30.06.20 Total assets 578.0 589.5 550.9 591.2 541.3 438.6 Equity 457.7 435.8 390.4 354.5 312.6 298.7 Equity ratio 79.2% 73.9% 70.9% 60.0% 57.8% 68.1% Return on equity 9.1% 11.2% 11.2% 18.9% 24.4% 15.8% Other key figures 30.06.25 30.06.24 30.06.23 30.06.22 30.06.21 30.06.20 RoNA (return on net assets) 14.9% 14.1% 15.1% 17.8% 23.0% 19.5%

Press release as PDF Interroll Online Financial Reporting Platform

For the reporting year, online versions of Interroll's financial reports are also available at

https://investors.interroll.com/download-center. Financial calendar

January 29, 2026: Preliminary Financial Figures 2025 (unaudited)

March 12, 2026: Publication of Annual Report 2025 and Annual Media Conference

May 22, 2026: Publication of Sustainability Report 2025

June 12, 2026: Annual General Meeting

July 31, 2026: Publication of Half-Year Report 2026 and Audio Webcast Interroll shares

The registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange under the security number 637289. About Interroll

The Interroll Group is the leading global provider of material-handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll provides system integrators and OEMs with a wide range of platform-based products and services in these categories: Rollers (conveyor rollers), Drives (motors and drives for conveyor systems), Conveyors & Sorters as well as Pallet Handling (flow storage systems). Interroll products and solutions are used in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, the food & beverage industry, fashion, automotive sectors and many other manufacturing industries. Among the end users are leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 35 companies with sales of CHF 527.1 million and around 2,300 employees (average number of employees in 2024). Investor Contact

Heinz Hössli

Chief Financial Officer

+41 91 850 25 44

Via Gorelle 3 ¦ 6592 Sant'Antonino ¦ Switzerland

investor.relations@interroll.com

www.interroll.com

End of Inside Information