Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, July 31 2025. The first half of 2025 witnessed a promising stabilization in order intake, despite a strong prior-year baseline and currency headwinds, indicating increased competitiveness in the market. This provides a solid foundation for revenues in the second half of the year. Sizeable projects in North America and the Middle East have contributed to this stabilization in order intake. However, the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, with rising concerns over global trade conflicts in the second quarter adding to overall uncertainty, which leads to delays in projects being rewarded. While revenue development varied across the regions, Interroll is pleased to report overall sales growth. In the Americas, last year's weak order intake was reflected in the current sales. Growth in EMEA and Asia-Pacific was driven by Interroll's strategy of focusing more on smaller projects, product sales, and the service business. Additionally, the group observed initial successes in accelerating order into revenue conversion.
Financial performance
In the first half of 2025, Interroll generated an order intake of CHF 284.1 million, a slight year-on-year decline of 0.8%, but an increase of 2.7% in local currency. Sales amounted to CHF 247.7 million, up 0.1% year-on-year and an increase of 3.6% in local currency, demonstrating resilience in a challenging market environment. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached CHF 38.6 million, compared to CHF 41.0 million in the previous year. The EBITDA margin declined to 15.6% (previous year: 16.6%), reflecting targeted investments in research and development and increased marketing expenditures for key international fairs, laying the groundwork for future growth and innovation. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to CHF 27.6 million (previous year: CHF 29.9 million), with the EBIT margin at 11.1% (previous year: 12.1%). The result declined by 11.3% to CHF 21.2 million (previous year: CHF 23.9 million), corresponding to a result margin of 8.6% (previous year: 9.7%). Gross investment amounted to CHF 7.2 million (previous year: CHF 8.5 million). Free cash flow increased to CHF 17.1 million (previous year: CHF 11.1 million).
In the first half of 2025, Interroll achieved several key milestones, most notably securing the first overseas order from one of the world's largest lithium-ion battery manufacturers, thereby establishing itself as a supplier in this important technology segment.. Building on this momentum, and leveraging its strong brand reputation, high-quality products, and global support network, Interroll successfully landed an additional order from another leading Chinese battery manufacturer for a project in the United States.
The e-commerce sector is showing early signs of a rebound, after a period of subdued activity, with leading e-commerce players ramping up investments in logistics automation to meet rising service level expectations - a first indication of a potential new investment cycle and improving market dynamics. This has been a key growth driver in the Americas region. Brazil achieved record sales, fueled by a surge in conveyor projects. In Mexico, Interroll secured a strategic sorter order and in the United States it saw robust growth from conveyor sales into robotics and warehousing applications as well as strip belt merge systems for high-speed sorting lines.
Deepening regional presence to capitalize on global opportunities
Interroll is initiating a new groupwide performance culture and modern sales management while investing in talent, technology, innovations, and the repositioning of its products to further strengthen its competitive position across all regions.
In recent years, Interroll has successfully expanded its global footprint through partnerships with global key accounts. Building on this strong foundation, Interroll is now deepening its presence with regional customers in Asia to support their dynamic growth and seize additional opportunities in a fast-changing market environment. To achieve this, Interroll is strengthening its services and competence centers in Asia-Pacific and is fully committed to regaining lost market share in this strategically important region.
Interroll's 'local-for-local' strategy helps minimize exposure to tariffs, currency transaction risks and enables us to capitalize on emerging opportunities - particularly as nearshoring trends gain momentum in North America.
To refocus priorities, unlock new growth opportunities and further strengthen Interroll's strategic direction, Interroll appointed Markus Asch as CEO, effective March 1, 2025. He brings a proven track record of driving performance and innovation in global industrial businesses. Markus Asch has served on Interroll's Board of Directors since May 2020, providing him with deep insight into the company's operations and strategic priorities. Prior to joining Interroll as CEO, he led Rittal International as CEO and Chairman of the Management Board from 2021 to 2024. Under his leadership, Rittal enhanced its global competitiveness by adopting a customer-centric, decentralized structure, driving a global innovation strategy and implementing a performance culture. His earlier tenure at Kärcher, where he held various leadership roles from 1995 to 2020, including as a member of the management, was marked by sustained revenue growth and margin expansion through a global multi-channel sales strategy, international expansion in operations and services, and driving digital innovation and transformation. His appointment signals Interroll's commitment to accelerating its growth trajectory, enhancing operational excellence and delivering long-term value to shareholders.
With the presentation of MCP PLAY at LogiMAT 2025, Interroll is ushering in a new era of material handling: the decentralized control solution reduces programming and commissioning efforts during system integration by eliminating the previous 'one package per zone' constraint, enabling higher throughput with lower energy consumption. This breakthrough has already received strong recognition from industry experts, as MCP PLAY was honored with the prestigious IFOY Award 2025. The award underlines Interroll's role as a technology leader and its commitment to delivering sustainable, customer-centric innovations that set new standards in intralogistics.
Nevertheless, Interroll continues to operate in a challenging macroeconomic environment with geopolitical tensions which could impact business performance. However, the long-term trend of automation, driven by the need for productivity gains and labor shortages, clearly signals increasing demand for Interroll's solutions. The company's commitment to "quality, speed, and simplicity" remains its guiding principle, and its values - such as passion for its customers - continue to shape its culture.
Press release as PDF
Interroll Online Financial Reporting Platform
Financial calendar
Interroll shares
About Interroll
Investor Contact
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Interroll Holding AG
|Via Gorelle 3
|6594 S.Antonino
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 850 25 25
|Fax:
|+41 91 850 25 55
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@interroll.com
|Internet:
|www.interroll.com
|ISIN:
|CH0006372897
|Valor:
|637289
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2176754
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2176754 31-Jul-2025 CET/CEST