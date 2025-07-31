

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash inflation and unemployment from Germany are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's ILO unemployment data and import price figures. Import prices are forecast to fall 1.6 percent on a yearly basis in June, following a 1.1 percent drop in May.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes flash inflation data for July. Consumer price inflation is seen unchanged at 1.0 percent in July.



At 3.55 am ET, the Federal Labor Agency is set to issue Germany's unemployment data for July. Economists forecast the jobless rate to rise slightly to 6.4 percent from 6.3 percent in June.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's ISTAT releases unemployment data for June. The unemployment rate is expected to fall to 6.4 percent from 6.5 percent in May.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue Eurozone jobless rate. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 6.3 percent in June.



Also, flash inflation figures are due from Italy. Economists forecast CPI inflation to fall to 1.5 percent in July from 1.7 percent in June.



At 8.00 am ET, Germany's Destatis releases flash inflation data for July. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease slightly to 1.9 percent from 2.0 percent in June.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News