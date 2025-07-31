

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening mostly higher on Thursday before new U.S. tariffs kick in.



Technology stocks may rise after Meta Platforms and Microsoft reported solid quarterly results, sending their shares higher in U.S. extended trading.



Apple, Amazon, Mastercard, Shell, Unilever and British American Tobacco ae due to unveil their earnings results later today.



On the data front, flash inflation and unemployment data from Germany along with U.S. reports on weekly jobless claims and consumer price inflation may garner attention as the day progresses.



Asian markets were mostly lower following weaker-than-expected Chinese July activity data and a lack of stimulus signals from China's top leadership.



Investors were also reacting to U.S. President Trump's trade deal with South Korea, his announcement of a 25 percent tariff on all goods imported from India, and the imposition of 50 percent tariffs on Brazil, the highest levy President Trump has applied to another country in his current term.



The yen strengthened and Japan's Nikkei average surged over 1 percent after the Bank of Japan kept interest rates steady and revised up its inflation forecasts.



The U.S. dollar held steady near a two-month high ahead of key inflation and jobs data. Oil prices were slightly lower after three days of gains.



Gold prices rebounded from a one-month low hit in the previous session to trade around $3,300 per ounce as increased trade uncertainty offset reduced expectations of a U.S. Fed rate cut.



U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending narrowly mixed overnight as the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged in a divided vote and Chair Jerome Powell signaled caution on the likelihood of a rate cut in September.



'Higher tariffs have begun to show through more clearly to prices of some goods, but their overall effects on economic activity and inflation remain to be seen,' Powell said.



The dollar surged as data showed U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected July and the economy grew an annualized 3 percent in the second quarter of 2025, rebounding from a 0.5 percent contraction in the first quarter.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2 percent while the S&P 500 slid 0.1 percent and the Dow shed 0.4 percent.



European stocks ended on a flat note Wednesday as investors reacted to a slew of regional data and earnings announcements.



The pan European STOXX 600 ended flat with a negative bias. The German DAX edged up by 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally higher.



