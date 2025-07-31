Tomorrow, July 31, 2025, Figma plans to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FIG"SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Figma is a design and product development platform-where teams come together to turn ideas into the world's best digital products and experiences. Today, we're announcing the pricing of Figma's initial public offering of 36,937,080 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $33.00 per share.The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 31, 2025 under the ticker symbol "FIG." The offering is expected to close on August 1, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.The fine print:The offering consists of 12,472,657 shares of Class A common stock offered by Figma and 24,464,423 shares of Class A common stock offered by certain of Figma's existing stockholders. In addition, certain of the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,540,561 shares of Class A common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Figma will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Allen & Company LLC, and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, and RBC Capital Markets are acting as book-running managers for the offering. William Blair and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance are acting as co-managers for the offering.A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 30, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Allen & Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, 9th floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (212) 339-2220, or by email at allenprospectus@allenco.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About FigmaFigma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world's best digital products and experiences. Founded in 2012, Figma has evolved from a design tool to a connected, AI-powered platform that helps teams go from idea to shipped product. Whether you're ideating, designing, building, or shipping, Figma makes the entire design and product development process more collaborative, efficient, and fun-while keeping everyone on the same page.ContactsMedia:press@figma.comInvestor Relations:ir@figma.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250730260733/en/