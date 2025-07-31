

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German flag carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported Thursday significantly higher profit in its second quarter with higher traffic and capacity, despite a slight decline in Passenger load factor.



Looking ahead, for the 2025 financial year, Lufthansa Group continues to predict a clear increase in revenue from last year's 37.58 billion euros, and significantly higher adjusted EBIT than the previous year's level of around 1.65 billion euros.



The company continues to anticipate that available capacity for the passenger airlines in 2025 will be around 4 percent higher than in the previous financial year.



According to the firm, the earnings trend for Lufthansa Airlines, the fuel price trend and Lufthansa Cargo's traditionally strong fourth quarter are key factors shaping the positive outlook.



Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board, said, 'The continuing implementation of Lufthansa Airlines' turnaround programme is already having a substantial positive impact on operational stability. Following the operational difficulties of the previous years, we now look forward to a strong and very stable summer 2025. Our core brand's levels of punctuality and regularity exceeded their 2019 pre-crisis levels for the first time in the first half of 2025.'



In the second quarter, net profit surged 116 percent to 1.01 billion euros from 469 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 0.84 euro, compared to 0.39 euro a year ago.



Adjusted EBITDA climbed 17 percent from last year to 1.47 billion euros, and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 1.6 percentage points to 14.2 percent from 12.6 percent last year.



Total revenue grew 3 percent to 10.32 billion euros from prior year's 10.01 billion euros. Traffic revenue increased 3 percent year-over-year to 8.64 billion euros.



In the quarter, the company carried 37.10 million passengers, up 3 percent from last year's 35.94 million passengers.



Available seat-kilometres grew 4 percent from last year to 90.21 billion ASKs and revenue seat-kilometres increased 3 percent to 73.94 billion.



Passenger load factor, meanwhile, dropped 0.2 percentage points to 82.0 percent from 82.2 percent last year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News