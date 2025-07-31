Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Millionen-Käufe in Bitcoin & Altcoins - ohne Wallet, ohne Risiko? Jetzt wird's spannend
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
31.07.25 | 08:06
27,920 Euro
+4,49 % +1,200
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,10028,16008:52
28,10028,16008:52
Dow Jones News
31.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aperam S.A.: Aperam publishes its Half Year Report for 2025

DJ Aperam publishes its Half Year Report for 2025 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results 
Aperam publishes its Half Year Report for 2025 
31-Jul-2025 / 07:59 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Aperam published its Half-Year Report 2025 
 
  
 
  
 
Luxembourg July 31, 2025 (8:00 CET)  - Aperam released its 2025 Half-Year Report along with its Q2 earnings report on 
July 31, 2025, following its usual practice. The report has been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg 
Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and is available on www.aperam.com under "Investors" > "Reports & Presentations" > 
"Annual Reports" (Link). 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
About Aperam 
 
  
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical, alloys, specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & 
Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables; committed to be the leading 
value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. 
 
  
 
  
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and United States. In addition to its 
industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, United States, India & China, 
Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low 
carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. 
With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with ELG, a 
global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, 
Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular 
economy, as demonstrated by its ResponsibleSteel certification, which ensures high standards of environmental, social, 
and governance (ESG) performance. 
 
  
 
In 2024, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,255 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes. 
 
  
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Contact 
 
Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com 
 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: IR@aperam.com 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2177292 31-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2177292&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2025 01:59 ET (05:59 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.