Regulatory News:

Pet Service Holding (Paris:ALPET), the only company listed on Euronext Growth in Europe that is fully dedicated to pet health and well-being, achieved a 14% revenue growth in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, reaching c. €7 million in revenue.

This solid growth highlights Pet Service Holding's strong position in a rapidly expanding European pet market. The number of households with pets continues to rise; currently, more than 80 million European households have a named pet. At the same time, spending on pet food, health, and innovative solutions is increasing. According to Bloomberg, this trend is expected to continue at least through 2030.

"Our growth demonstrates that we are successfully responding to structural market developments," said Ron van Veldhoven, CEO of Pet Service Holding. "Thanks to our integrated approach, we offer a comprehensive range of high-quality products and services that optimally support pets and their owners."

Pet Service Holding combines veterinary pharmacies, wholesalers, online shops, and digital platforms into one powerful ecosystem. The company provides solutions in the areas of nutrition, health, and smart technology for pets.

Pet Service Holding is listed on Euronext Growth under the ticker ALPET.

This listing, effective since 28 July 2025, reflects the company's efforts to enhance its visibility and corporate governance. Moreover, it provides the company with efficient access to capital for further growth and strategic acquisitions.

