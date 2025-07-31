

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen rose to a 4-week high of 169.73 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 170.54.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to near 4-week highs of 196.97 and 182.66 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 197.81 and 183.46, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged up to 148.59 and 107.48 from yesterday's closing quotes of 149.23 and 107.93, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen climbed to 8-day highs of 95.86 and 87.86 from yesterday's closing quotes of 96.17 and 88.15, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 167.00 against the euro, 194.00 against the pound, 180.00 against the franc, 144.00 against the greenback, 106.00 against the loonie, 94.00 against the aussie and 86.00 against the kiwi.



