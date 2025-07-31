Asker Healthcare Group AB: Acquisition of Finmed Group - first acquisition in France

Asker Healthcare Group has signed an agreement to acquire 80 per cent of the shares in Finmed SAS ("Finmed"), a leading provider of medical devices and solutions in France.

"Finmed is a highly trusted partner to both global manufacturers and to the healthcare sector across France, and we are proud that Asker has been chosen as the new home for this family-founded company. We look forward to welcoming Elie Fiani and Jean-Marc Soghomonian and their experienced team to the Asker family, and together with them, drive progress in European healthcare. Over the years we have evaluated several companies to find the right platform into the large French healthcare market, and we are pleased to have found the right partner in Finmed," says Johan Falk, CEO of Asker Healthcare Group.

Finmed sells medical devices and equipment, including services and related consumables, to pharmacies, hospitals and other healthcare institutions in France - directly, via resellers and online. The company has 62 employees and in 2024, Finmed generated revenue of approximately SEK 380m.

The acquisition remains subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter 2025 and to positively contribute to the group's EBITA margin.

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 4 000 employees in 17 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 16 billion.