WKN: A4149T | ISIN: SE0024171458 | Ticker-Symbol: I88
Frankfurt
22.07.25 | 09:59
8,220 Euro
-7,01 % -0,620
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASKER HEALTHCARE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASKER HEALTHCARE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4008,66011:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2025 08:10 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Asker Healthcare Group AB: Interim Report 1 January-30 June 2025

Steady first half year, with a focus on acquisitions in the second quarter

1 April-30 June 2025

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 3,987m (3,669), up 9 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 378m (338), up 12 percent (of which 7 percent was organic growth, 8 percent acquisitions, and -3 percent exchange rate effects).
  • The adjusted EBITA margin was 9.5 percent (9.2).
  • EBIT amounted to SEK 249m (271), and profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 133m (117).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.34 (0.25).
  • Return on net working capital (EBITA/NWC) amounted to 65.4 percent (65.6).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 211m (308).
  • Asker signed four acquisition agreements during the quarter - MS Labors (Austria), ITAK (Estonia), Hardam (Denmark) and Scan Modul (Netherlands).

1 January-30 June 2025

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 7,982m (7,124), up 12 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 742m (650), up 14 percent (of which 6 percent was organic growth, 10 percent acquisitions, and -2 percent exchange rate effects).
  • The adjusted EBITA margin was 9.3 percent (9.1).
  • EBIT amounted to SEK 487m (467) and profit for the period amounted to SEK 228m (187).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.54 (0.37).
  • Return on net working capital (EBITA/NWC) amounted to 65.4 percent (65.6).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 320m (545).

CEO Johan Falk comments on the quarter

"In the second quarter, we increased the acquisition rate again and our pipeline of new acquisition candidates is robust. Meanwhile, the underlying performance of the operation remained stable. Excluding exchange rate effects, adjusted EBITA rose 15 percent during the quarter."

For the full CEO comment, please see the interim report.

Presentation of the interim report

The interim report will be presented today, July 22, at 10:00 CEST by Asker's CEO Johan Falk and CFO Thomas Moss. You will find the webcast via this link. To participate via phone and ask questions, please register via this link.

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Moss, CFO and Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 70 219 79 05, E-mail: ir@asker.com

Emma Rheborg, Head of Communication
Phone: +46 73 313 62 17, E-mail: emma.rheborg@asker.com

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 4 000 employees in 17 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 16 billion.

This information is such information that Asker Healthcare Group AB is obligated to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on 22 July 2025, at 8.10 a.m. CEST.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
