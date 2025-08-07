Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2025
34 Leser
Asker Healthcare Group AB: Acquisition of HNC

Asker Healthcare Group has acquired 100 per cent of the shares in Health Net Connections Limited ("HNC"), a leading provider of healthcare software for digital diagnostic imaging, ultrasound reporting and secure data-exchange to hospitals and private clinics across the UK.

"We are pleased to welcome HNC to the Asker family. The team has a proven track record of successful software implementations that help healthcare professionals safely manage patient data, enhance workflow, and save time. With this bolt-on acquisition to the HSL Group, we further strengthen our position in the region and expand our existing offering within ultrasound imaging and reporting software also to the UK market", says Johan Falk, CEO Asker Healthcare Group.

HNC is specialised in the distribution, implementation and maintenance of ultrasound imaging and reporting software to hospitals and private clinics. The company is based in the UK, has 21 employees and generated revenue of approximately SEK 60m in 2024.

The acquisition is expected to contribute positively to the group's EBITA margin.

For further information, please contact:
Emma Rheborg, Head of Communication Asker Healthcare Group
Phone: +46 73 313 62 17
E-mail: emma.rheborg@asker.com

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 4 000 employees in 17 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 16 billion.

