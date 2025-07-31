

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer sentiment decreased unexpectedly in July after improving in the previous two months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index dropped to 33.7 in July from 34.5 in June. Economists had forecast the index to rise to 35.1.



The latest survey was conducted on July 15 among 8,400 households.



The index for overall livelihood dropped by 1.0 points to 31.4, and the sub-index for employment decreased to 37.6 from 38.3.



Data showed that the index reflecting income growth declined by 1.0 points to 31.4, and the index for willingness to buy durable goods fell to 27.4 from 28.2.



