Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
WKN: A35JS4 | ISIN: DE000A35JS40 | Ticker-Symbol: CLI
Xetra
31.07.25 | 10:07
5,290 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Scale
31.07.2025 09:46 Uhr
CLIQ Digital AG: CLIQ: Invitation to Second Quarter 2025 Results Presentation

DÜSSELDORF, 31 July 2025 - The CLIQ Group will report and present its second quarter 2025 financial results and highlights on Thursday, 7 August 2025.

The 2Q/6M 2025 Financial Report and a slides deck to accompany the earnings call will be available at https://cliqdigital.com/investorsfrom 7.30 a.m. CEST.

Earnings call

A live audio webcast conducted in English will be held at 2.00 p.m. CEST on 7 August 2025 with presentations from Luc Voncken, CEO, and Ben Bos, member of the Management Board.

Questions submitted before 12.00 p.m. CEST via email to investors@cliqdigital.comwill be answered after the presentations.

Please click on the link below to register for this webcast:

https://cliqdigital.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_c0n3F_byTX2d2wipi_uEGQ

ZOOM details will be sent to you via email post registration and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at: https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials/financial-reporting.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659

Financial calendar

Half-year financial report 2025 & earnings callThursday7 August 2025
Annual General Meeting 2025Thursday21 August 2025
Financial report 3Q/9M 2025 and earnings callThursday6 November 2025


About CLIQ

The CLIQ Group is a data-driven, online performance marketing company that sells bundled subscription-based digital products to consumers worldwide. The Group licenses content from partners, bundles it to digital products, and sells them via performance marketing. CLIQ is expert in turning consumer interest into sales by monetising online traffic using an omnichannel approach.

CLIQ operated in 40 countries and employed 132 staff from 33 different nationalities as at 31 December 2024. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam and Paris. CLIQ is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS40, GSIN/WKN: A35JS4) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors. Here you will find all publications and further information about CLIQ. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
