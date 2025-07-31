

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Nemetschek SE (NEM0.F) Thursday reported net income of 52.4 million euros or 0.45 euros per share for the second quarter, higher than 41.9 million euros or 0.36 euros per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped y growth in revenue.



Net income before amortization of purchase price allocation (PPA) increased to 60.3 million euros or 0.52 euros per share from 47.1 million euros or 0.41 euros per share last year.



EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes grew 47.2% to 70.5 million euros from 47.9 million euros in the prior year.



EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose 44% to 88.5 million euros from 61.4 million euros a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter grew 27.4% to 290 million euros from 227.7 million euros in the previous year.



As announced on July 24, the company has raised its full-year currency-adjusted revenue growth outlook to 20%- 22% from 17%-19%.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News