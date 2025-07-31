

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Haleon plc (HLN, HKN.L), a consumer healthcare company, on Thursday announced that pre-tax income increased in the first half compared with the previous year.



For the first half, profit before tax increased to 1.08 billion pounds from 996 million pounds in the same period last year.



Adjusted pre-tax profit decreased to 1.11 billion from 1.13 billion last year.



Profit attributable to shareholders of the Group increased to 806 million from 726 million pounds in the previous year.



Earnings per share were 8.9 pence versus 7.9 pence last year.



Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of the Group increased to 835 million pounds from 826 million pounds in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 9.2 pence versus 9.0 pence last year.



Operating profit increased to 1.20 billion pounds from 1.15 billion pounds in the prior year.



Revenue declined to 5.48 billion pounds from 5.69 billion pounds last year.



Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 2.2 pence per share, to be paid on 18 September 2025 to holders of ordinary shares and U.S. American Depositary Shares or ADS.



Looking ahead, for fiscal year 2025, the Group anticipated organic revenue growth of around 3.5% and high-single-digit growth in organic operating profit. However, the impact of net M&A activity is expected to reduce revenue growth by approximately 2.0% and adjusted operating profit growth by around 5.5%.



The Group also projects net interest expenses of about 270 million pounds, an adjusted effective tax rate of roughly 24%, and a non-controlling interest charge of approximately 15 million pounds.



Haleon is currently trading 3.48% lesser at 352.20 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



