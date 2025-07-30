Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
WKN: A0JMVJ | ISIN: US73278L1052 | Ticker-Symbol: SP1
Tradegate
31.07.25 | 10:45
273,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2025 22:12 Uhr
10 Leser
Pool Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

COVINGTON, La., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq/GSM:POOL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 28, 2025, to holders of record on August 14, 2025.

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates over 450 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

CONTACT:

Kristin S. Byars
Director, Investor Relations and Finance
985.801.5153
kristin.byars@poolcorp.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
