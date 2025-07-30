TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) ("TTM"), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency ("RF") components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards ("PCB"s) today reported results for the second quarter 2025, which ended on June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net sales were $730.6 million, up 21% year on year

GAAP net income of $41.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income of $60.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted share 1

Cash flow from operations of $97.8 million, or 13.4% of revenues

Record quarterly revenues for the Aerospace and Defense and Data Center Computing end markets



Second Quarter 2025 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales for the second quarter of 2025 were $730.6 million, compared to $605.1 million in the second quarter of 2024.

GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $61.8 million compared to GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2024 of $39.0 million.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $41.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 of $26.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share.

Second Quarter 2025 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $60.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $40.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2025 was $109.7 million, or 15.0% of sales compared to adjusted EBITDA of $84.6 million, or 14.0% of sales, for the second quarter of 2024.

"We delivered a strong quarter with revenues and non-GAAP EPS above the high end of the guided range with non-GAAP EPS at a quarterly record high. Revenues grew 21% year on year due to demand strength in our Aerospace and Defense, Medical, Industrial and Instrumentation, Data Center Computing, and Networking end markets, with the increased demand in the latter two being driven by the requirements of generative AI," said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. "Non-GAAP operating margins were 11.1%, up 210 basis points year on year, and were double digits for the fourth consecutive quarter, reflecting continued solid execution. In addition, cash flow from operations was a solid 13.4% of revenues. Finally, we announced that we acquired a facility in Wisconsin and land rights in Penang as we continue to support the regional diversification of our customers' PCB supply chains and projected future growth in the business," concluded Mr. Edman.



Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2025, TTM estimates that revenues will be in the range of $690 million to $730 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.57 to $0.63 per diluted share.

With respect to TTM's outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses including but not limited to unrealized foreign exchange translation, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management's control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP has not been provided because TTM is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, TTM is unable to address the probable significance of the information.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, RF components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. TTM's actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of TTM's financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by TTM's independent registered accounting firm, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward -looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates, and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of TTM's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this release includes information about TTM's adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, and non-GAAP operating margins, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM's ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

1 As previously disclosed, starting in the first quarter of 2025, unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses were removed from non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share ("EPS"), and adjusted EBITDA. The non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 per diluted share reported for the second quarter of 2025 was a quarterly record, taking into account this adjustment for all prior quarters.

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Second Quarter First Two Quarters 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 730,621 $ 605,137 $ 1,379,289 $ 1,175,250 Cost of goods sold 582,512 487,910 1,100,208 954,304 Gross profit 148,109 117,227 279,081 220,946 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 21,316 19,798 42,587 40,092 General and administrative 49,719 38,604 93,493 82,274 Research and development 7,009 8,547 15,073 15,868 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 6,888 10,256 13,777 21,685 Restructuring charges 1,408 1,036 2,122 4,974 Total operating expenses 86,340 78,241 167,052 164,893 Operating income 61,769 38,986 112,029 56,053 Interest expense (11,095 ) (12,219 ) (22,559 ) (24,543 ) Other, net (5,149 ) 3,765 (2,954 ) 13,091 Income before income taxes 45,525 30,532 86,516 44,601 Income tax provision (3,995 ) (4,180 ) (12,808 ) (7,783 ) Net income $ 41,530 $ 26,352 $ 73,708 $ 36,818 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.26 $ 0.72 $ 0.36 Diluted 0.40 0.25 0.70 0.35 Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 101,857 101,234 101,861 101,593 Diluted 104,873 103,889 104,701 103,993 Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share: Weighted-average shares outstanding 101,857 101,234 101,861 101,593 Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options 3,016 2,655 2,840 2,400 Diluted shares 104,873 103,889 104,701 103,993

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA June 30, 2025 December 30, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 447,967 $ 503,932 Accounts receivable, net 495,352 448,611 Contract assets 424,973 381,382 Inventories 250,339 224,985 Total current assets 1,676,449 1,606,744 Property, plant and equipment, net 919,219 869,957 Operating lease right-of-use assets 82,763 78,252 Other non-current assets 899,525 917,541 Total assets 3,577,956 3,472,494 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $ 3,805 $ 3,795 Accounts payable 448,063 406,221 Total current liabilities 827,753 809,054 Long-term debt, net of discount and issuance costs 913,339 914,359 Total long-term liabilities 1,113,283 1,099,616 Total stockholders' equity 1,636,920 1,563,824 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 3,577,956 3,472,494

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Second Quarter First Two Quarters 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross margin 20.3 % 19.4 % 20.2 % 18.8 % Operating margin 8.5 % 6.4 % 8.1 % 4.8 % Stock-based compensation: Second Quarter Amount included in: 2025 2024 Cost of goods sold $ 2,827 $ 1,941 Selling and marketing 1,045 836 General and administrative 5,316 3,468 Research and development - 335 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 9,188 $ 6,580 End market breakdown: Second Quarter 2025 2024 Aerospace and Defense 45 % 45 % Automotive 11 % 14 % Data Center Computing 21 % 21 % Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 15 % 14 % Networking 8 % 6 % Operating segment data: Second Quarter Segment sales: 2025 2024 Aerospace & Defense $ 327,569 $ 274,507 Commercial 395,624 323,255 RF&S Components 10,078 9,083 Intersegment eliminations (2,650 ) (1,708 ) Total segment sales $ 730,621 $ 605,137 Segment operating income: Aerospace & Defense $ 45,282 $ 25,500 Commercial 60,069 49,670 RF&S Components 2,863 2,052 Total segment operating income $ 108,214 $ 77,222 Unallocated amounts: Restructuring (1,408 ) (1,036 ) Gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment - 14,420 Acquisition-related and other charges - (10,184 ) Stock-based compensation (9,188 ) (6,580 ) Other corporate expenses (26,625 ) (22,265 ) Amortization of definite-lived intangibles (9,224 ) (12,591 ) Total operating income $ 61,769 $ 38,986

RECONCILIATIONS1 Second Quarter First Two Quarters 2025 2024 2025 2024 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation2: GAAP gross profit $ 148,109 $ 117,227 $ 279,081 $ 220,946 Add back item: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 2,336 2,335 4,671 4,671 Stock-based compensation 2,827 1,941 5,500 3,970 Unrealized gain on commodity hedge (283 ) (434 ) (1,059 ) (1,186 ) Other charges - - - (162 ) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 152,989 $ 121,069 $ 288,193 $ 228,239 Non-GAAP gross margin 20.9 % 20.0 % 20.9 % 19.4 % Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation3: GAAP operating income $ 61,769 $ 38,986 $ 112,029 $ 56,053 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,224 12,591 18,448 26,356 Stock-based compensation 9,188 6,580 17,975 13,367 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - (14,420 ) - (14,420 ) Unrealized gain on commodity hedge (283 ) (434 ) (1,059 ) (1,186 ) Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 1,523 11,220 2,237 15,046 Non-GAAP operating income $ 81,421 $ 54,523 $ 149,630 $ 95,216 Non-GAAP operating margin 11.1 % 9.0 % 10.8 % 8.1 % Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation4: GAAP net income $ 41,530 $ 26,352 $ 73,708 $ 36,818 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,224 12,591 18,448 26,356 Stock-based compensation 9,188 6,580 17,975 13,367 Non-cash interest expense 536 506 1,067 1,024 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - (14,420 ) - (14,420 ) Unrealized gain on commodity hedge (283 ) (434 ) (1,059 ) (1,186 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange 5,750 79 7,964 (4,198 ) Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 1,543 11,308 2,257 15,046 Income taxes5 (6,727 ) (2,363 ) (7,167 ) (3,499 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 60,761 $ 40,199 $ 113,193 $ 69,308 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.58 $ 0.39 $ 1.08 $ 0.67 Second Quarter First Two Quarters 2025 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation6: GAAP net income $ 41,530 $ 26,352 $ 73,708 $ 36,818 Add back items: Income tax provision 3,995 4,180 12,808 7,783 Interest expense 11,095 12,219 22,559 24,543 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,224 12,591 18,448 26,356 Depreciation expense 27,692 26,184 54,555 50,880 Stock-based compensation 9,188 6,580 17,975 13,367 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - (14,420 ) - (14,420 ) Unrealized gain on commodity hedge (283 ) (434 ) (1,059 ) (1,186 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange 5,750 79 7,964 (4,198 ) Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 1,543 11,308 2,257 15,208 Adjusted EBITDA $ 109,734 $ 84,639 $ 209,215 $ 155,151 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.0 % 14.0 % 15.2 % 13.2 % Free cash flow reconciliation: Operating cash flow $ 97,804 $ 41,855 $ 87,149 $ 85,750 Capital expenditures, net (60,234 ) (9,955 ) (123,454 ) (59,251 ) Free cash flow $ 37,570 $ 31,900 $ (36,305 ) $ 26,499

1 This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations. Prior year results have been revised to exclude the impact of unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange from non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA - refer to the revised historical non-GAAP financial information in the Form 8-K filed on February 5, 2025 for further information. The second quarter and first two quarters of fiscal year 2024 have also been revised to reclassify certain amounts between "Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment" and "Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges" in order to align with the current classifications of these respective amounts for comparative purposes. 2 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of definite-lived intangibles, stock-based compensation, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, and other charges 3 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of definite-lived intangibles, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. 4 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of definite-lived intangibles, stock-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations. 5 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate. 6 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before income taxes provision, interest expense, amortization of definite-lived intangibles, depreciation expense, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECASTED HISTORICAL Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands) RECASTED SEGMENT DATA1 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Full Year 2024 Q1 2025 Segment sales: Aerospace & Defense $ 279,758 $ 274,507 $ 279,533 $ 306,157 $ 1,139,955 $ 310,143 Commercial 283,803 323,255 329,382 339,261 1,275,701 332,705 RF&S Components 8,333 9,083 9,780 10,121 37,317 8,820 Intersegment eliminations (1,781 ) (1,708 ) (2,157 ) (4,574 ) (10,220 ) (3,000 ) Total segment sales $ 570,113 $ 605,137 $ 616,538 $ 650,965 $ 2,442,753 $ 648,668 Segment operating income: Aerospace & Defense 34,473 25,500 40,279 41,548 141,800 40,777 Commercial 30,083 49,670 51,105 48,924 179,782 43,649 RF&S Components 1,661 2,052 2,426 2,527 8,666 1,592 Total segment operating income $ 66,217 $ 77,222 $ 93,810 $ 92,999 $ 330,248 $ 86,018 Unallocated amounts: Restructuring (3,938 ) (1,036 ) (1,393 ) (4,833 ) (11,200 ) (714 ) Impairment of goodwill - - - (32,600 ) (32,600 ) - Gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment - 14,420 - 1,249 15,669 - Acquisition-related and other charges 112 (10,184 ) (2,867 ) (1,585 ) (14,524 ) - Stock-based compensation (6,787 ) (6,580 ) (8,330 ) (8,083 ) (29,780 ) (8,787 ) Other corporate expenses (24,772 ) (22,265 ) (20,972 ) (28,869 ) (96,878 ) (17,033 ) Amortization of definite-lived intangibles (13,765 ) (12,591 ) (9,286 ) (9,250 ) (44,892 ) (9,224 ) Total operating income $ 17,067 $ 38,986 $ 50,962 $ 9,028 $ 116,043 $ 50,260

RECASTED END MARKET DATA2 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Full Year 2024 Q1 2025 End Market Revenue - AS ADJUSTED: Aerospace & Defense 49 % 45 % 45 % 46 % 46 % 48 % Automotive 12 % 14 % 14 % 12 % 13 % 11 % Data Center Computing 20 % 21 % 20 % 22 % 20 % 21 % Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 13 % 14 % 14 % 13 % 14 % 13 % Networking & Communications 6 % 6 % 7 % 7 % 7 % 7 % End Market Revenue - AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED: Aerospace & Defense 46 % 45 % 46 % 47 % 46 % 47 % Automotive 13 % 14 % 14 % 11 % 13 % 11 % Data Center Computing 21 % 21 % 19 % 22 % 21 % 21 % Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 14 % 14 % 14 % 13 % 14 % 13 % Networking & Communications 6 % 6 % 7 % 7 % 6 % 8 %

1 This information provides recasted segment operating income in connection with the Company's previously disclosed change in organization structure. This change is intended to enhance clarity in sector performance, accountability, and operating costs by clearly allocating resources to the Aerospace and Defense, Commercial, or RF and Specialty Components businesses. Management finalized its assessment of the Company's operating segments during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and concluded that the Company now has three reportable segments: Aerospace and Defense (A&D), Commercial, and RF and Specialty Components (RF&S Components). In prior periods, the Company had two reportable segments: Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) and RF&S Components. As a result, certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with the new segment presentation. 2 The end market revenue has been recasted to reflect certain adjustments to allocations resulting from the segment reorganization.

