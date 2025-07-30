Medallion Financial Corp. Reports 2025 Second Quarter Results

Reports 56% Increase in Net Income as Compared to the Prior Year Quarter

Announces Third Quarter 2025 Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, "Medallion" or the "Company"), a specialty finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

2025 Second Quarter Highlights

Net income grew 56% to $11.1 million, or $0.46 per share, compared to $7.1 million, or $0.30 per share, in the prior year quarter.

Net interest income grew 7% to $53.4 million from $49.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Net interest margin ("NIM") on net loans was 8.42%, consistent with 8.42% in the prior year quarter, and NIM on gross loans was 8.09%, compared to 8.12% in the prior year quarter.

Loan originations grew to $375.0 million, compared to $309.1 million in the prior year quarter, and included $168.6 million of strategic partnership loan originations in the current quarter compared to $24.3 million in the prior year quarter.

The loan portfolio as of June 30, 2025 was $2.485 billion, up 4% compared to $2.386 billion a year ago.

Credit loss provision increased to $21.6 million from $18.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Net book value per share as of June 30, 2025 was $16.77 per share, up 10% from $15.25 a year ago.

The Company declared and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share.

The Company repurchased 48,166 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $9.44 per share for $0.5 million.





Executive Commentary

Andrew Murstein, President and Chief Operating Officer of Medallion Financial, commented, "We are pleased with the strong results we delivered in the second quarter of 2025, with a 56% increase in net income year-over-year. This performance reflects the strength of our core lending businesses and disciplined execution across our business lines.

During the quarter, we saw meaningful contributions from our recreation, home improvement and commercial lending segments, supported by solid portfolio originations and higher interest income. Over the past eight quarters, our commercial division has consistently generated net gains from equity investments, totaling $27.6 million for the two-year period, with six of the past eight quarters having significant gains. These equity gains are a result of years of strategic investment and highlight the long-term value embedded in our commercial portfolio. Although we cannot predict when and if these gains will occur, with a portfolio of more than 30 equity investments, represented by $8.1 million on our balance sheet, we believe we will experience additional gains in the future. In addition, we are pleased that our strategic partners loan program in Medallion Bank continues to grow with $169 million in loan originations in the quarter compared to $24 million a year ago.

Overall, we are encouraged by the momentum in our business. With the recent preferred offering at Medallion Bank, we believe we are well-positioned for growth and to continue generating strong returns for our shareholders."

Business Segment Highlights

Recreation Lending Segment

Originations were $142.8 million during the quarter, compared to $209.6 million a year ago.

Recreation loans, including loans held for investment and loans held for sale, grew 3% to $1.546 billion, or 62% of total loans, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $1.497 billion a year ago.

Average loan size was $21,000 with a weighted average FICO score, measured at the time of loan origination, of 684.

Interest income grew 8% to $51.1 million for the quarter, from $47.5 million in the prior year quarter.

The average interest rate was 15.12% at quarter-end, 15.10% excluding loans held for sale, compared to 14.80% a year ago.

Recreation loans 90 days or more past due were $7.3 million, or 0.49% of gross recreation loans, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $5.9 million, or 0.41%, a year ago.

Allowance for credit loss was 5.05% at quarter-end for loans held for investment, compared to 4.35% a year ago.





Home Improvement Lending Segment

Originations were $54.3 million during the quarter, compared to $68.0 million a year ago.

Home improvement loans grew 4% to $803.5 million, or 32% of total loans, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $773.2 million a year ago.

Average loan size was $22,000 with a weighted average FICO score, measured at the time of loan origination, of 769.

Interest income grew 14% to $20.1 million for the quarter, from $17.7 million in the prior year quarter.

The average interest rate was 9.87% at quarter-end, compared to 9.71% a year ago.

Home improvement loans 90 days or more past due were $1.3 million, or 0.16% of gross home improvement loans, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.17%, a year ago.

Allowance for credit loss was 2.54% at quarter-end, compared to 2.38% a year ago.





Commercial Lending Segment

Originations were $9.4 million during the quarter.

Commercial loans grew to $121.4 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $110.2 million a year ago.

Average loan size was $3.6 million, invested in 34 portfolio companies.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net gains recognized with respect to equity investments were $6.1 million.

The average interest rate on the portfolio was 13.43%, compared to 13.05% a year ago.





Strategic Partnerships

Originations were $168.6 million during the quarter, compared to $24.3 million a year ago.

Total strategic partnership loans held as of quarter end were $12.3 million.

Fees generated from strategic partnerships totaled $0.8 million for the quarter, as compared to $0.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Average loan holding period of strategic partnership loans was 5 days.

Taxi Medallion Lending Segment

The Company collected $2.3 million of cash on taxi medallion-related assets during the quarter, which resulted in net recoveries and gains of $1.4 million.

Total net taxi medallion assets declined to $5.9 million, a 41% reduction from a year ago, and represented less than 0.3% of the Company's total assets, as of June 30, 2025.





Loan Portfolio

The following table provides information regarding the composition of our loan portfolio for the periods presented:

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Amount As a

Percent of

Total Loans Amount As a

Percent of

Total Loans Loans held for investment: Recreation $ 1,486,047 60 % $ 1,422,403 57 % Home improvement 803,535 32 827,211 33 Commercial 121,415 5 111,273 4 Taxi medallion 1,564 * 1,909 * Total loans 2,412,561 97 2,362,796 95 Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value: Recreation 60,205 2 120,840 5 Strategic partnership 12,285 * 7,386 * Total loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value 72,490 3 128,226 5 Total loans and loans held for sale $ 2,485,051 100 % $ 2,491,022 100 %

(*) Less than 1%.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents, including investment securities, at June 30, 2025 were $213.5 million, compared to $213.8 million at June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, total assets amounted to $2.880 billion, up from $2.761 billion at June 30, 2024. The increase is largely due to an increase in prepaid expense which is a result of the redemption of Medallion Bank's Series F preferred stock on July 1, 2025.

As of June 30, 2025, total liabilities amounted to $2.347 billion, up slightly from $2.338 billion a year ago.





Capital Allocation

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on August 29, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025. This dividend amount remains unchanged from the $0.12 per share paid in the second quarter of 2025, and 20% higher than the same quarter last year.





Dividends Announced Amount

Per Share Record

Date Payment

Date Q3 2025 $ 0.12 8/15/2025 8/29/2025 Q2 2025 0.12 5/15/2025 5/30/2025 Q1 2025 0.11 3/17/2025 3/31/2025 Total: Year 2025 (Year to Date) 0.35 Total: Year 2024 0.41 Total: Year 2023 0.34 Total: Year 2022 * 0.32

(*) Dividend reinstated in Q1 2022.

Stock Repurchase Plan

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 48,166 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $9.44 per share for $0.5 million.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $14.4 million remaining under its $40 million stock repurchase program.





About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com .

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 Assets Cash, cash equivalents, and federal funds sold $ 151,994 $ 169,572 $ 157,961 Investment securities 61,529 54,805 55,830 Equity investments 8,097 9,198 10,795 Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value 72,490 128,226 - Loans 2,412,561 2,362,796 2,385,590 Allowance for credit losses (106,896 ) (97,368 ) (89,788 ) Net loans receivable 2,305,665 2,265,428 2,295,802 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 169,227 169,949 170,672 Property, equipment, and right-of-use lease asset, net 11,890 13,756 14,094 Accrued interest receivable 15,294 15,314 13,299 Loan collateral in process of foreclosure 9,007 9,932 9,359 Other assets 74,801 32,426 33,064 Total assets $ 2,879,994 $ 2,868,606 $ 2,760,876 Liabilities Deposits $ 2,009,176 $ 2,090,071 $ 2,006,782 Long-term debt 199,928 232,159 230,803 Short-term borrowings 86,750 49,000 37,500 Deferred tax liabilities, net 19,261 20,995 22,394 Operating lease liabilities 4,041 5,128 6,071 Accrued interest payable 5,746 8,231 7,945 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 22,527 24,064 26,592 Total liabilities 2,347,429 2,429,648 2,338,087 Total stockholders' equity 389,896 370,170 354,001 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 142,669 68,788 68,788 Total equity 532,565 438,958 422,789 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,879,994 $ 2,868,606 $ 2,760,876 Number of shares outstanding 23,246,593 23,135,624 23,211,990 Book value per share $ 16.77 $ 16.00 $ 15.25