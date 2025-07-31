Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
WKN: A0J2LX | ISIN: US6247581084 | Ticker-Symbol: JT5
Tradegate
30.07.25 | 17:11
21,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2025 03:00 Uhr
Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.067 per share, payable on or about August 21, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2025.

About Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and solutions used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products, and software that provides critical water system data. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWP), a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other.

Investor Relations Contact: Whit Kincaid
770-206-4116
wkincaid@muellerwp.com

Media Contact: Jenny Barabas
470-806-5771
jbarabas@muellerwp.com


