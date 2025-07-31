Anzeige
31.07.2025 09:18 Uhr
Bouygues: Stéphane Stoll is appointed Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of the Bouygues group

STÉPHANE STOLL IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE-PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF THE BOUYGUES GROUP

Stéphane Stoll has been appointed Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of the Bouygues group with effect from 1 August 2025. He will also join the Group Management Committee on that date. He will report to Pascal Grangé, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Bouygues group.

Stéphane Stoll, 55, began his career at Bouygues in 1994. He started at Bouygues SA as a project leader reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, Construction, before joining the Group's internal audit teams for five years.

Stéphane Stoll joined Bouygues Energies & Services (then ETDE) in 2002 to help develop the Facilities Management business, first holding financial then operational posts. In 2010, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Bouygues Energies & Services, then Senior Vice President in charge of Development, Innovation and Digital Transformation in 2017. Following the acquisition of Alpiq's Energy & Services business in 2018, he took over as CEO of Kraftanlagen in Germany, where he was responsible for integration and consolidation. In 2021, he became Executive Vice President of Energies & Industry at Bouygues Energies & Services. He joined Equans in 2023, where he is currently Executive Vice President Central Europe, Data Centres, Solar Energy & Storage.

This appointment comes ahead of Pascal Grangé's retirement in 2026.

ABOUT BOUYGUES

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 80 countries with 200,000 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in construction (Colas, Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier), energies & services (Equans), telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) and media (TF1) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

CONTACT

presse@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01

BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com


2025_06_16_BOUYGUES_PORTRAIT_STEPHANE_STOLL_AUROREBARON-4072
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
