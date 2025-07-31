Bouygues: Stéphane Stoll is appointed Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of the Bouygues group

STÉPHANE STOLL IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE-PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF THE BOUYGUES GROUP

Stéphane Stoll has been appointed Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of the Bouygues group with effect from 1 August 2025. He will also join the Group Management Committee on that date. He will report to Pascal Grangé, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Bouygues group.

Stéphane Stoll, 55, began his career at Bouygues in 1994. He started at Bouygues SA as a project leader reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, Construction, before joining the Group's internal audit teams for five years.

Stéphane Stoll joined Bouygues Energies & Services (then ETDE) in 2002 to help develop the Facilities Management business, first holding financial then operational posts. In 2010, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Bouygues Energies & Services, then Senior Vice President in charge of Development, Innovation and Digital Transformation in 2017. Following the acquisition of Alpiq's Energy & Services business in 2018, he took over as CEO of Kraftanlagen in Germany, where he was responsible for integration and consolidation. In 2021, he became Executive Vice President of Energies & Industry at Bouygues Energies & Services. He joined Equans in 2023, where he is currently Executive Vice President Central Europe, Data Centres, Solar Energy & Storage.

This appointment comes ahead of Pascal Grangé's retirement in 2026.

