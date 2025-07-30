Cognex Corporation: Cognex Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

NATICK, Mass., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the global technology leader in industrial machine vision, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2025.

Second-Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights

Revenue grew 4% year over year or 3% on a constant-currency basis.

Operating expenses declined 3% year over year, driven by disciplined cost management.

Operating margin of 17.4%; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.7%, up 80 basis points year over year and above 20% for the first time since the second quarter of 2023.

Net income per diluted share was $0.24; Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.25, an increase of 12% year over year, fourth consecutive quarter of growth.

Announced launch of OneVision, a breakthrough cloud platform for AI-powered Machine Vision.

"We're focused on executing on our strategic priorities and delivering on our long-term financial framework to drive shareholder value," said Matt Moschner, President and CEO. "The second quarter represents an early, but meaningful, step forward in this journey, marked by continued Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and strong free cash flow generation - both of which we believe are important indicators of our financial discipline and long-term value creation."

Commenting further on the second-quarter performance, Mr. Moschner said, "We sustained our positive momentum from Q1 into Q2, with strength in Logistics and broader Factory Automation, especially in Consumer Electronics and Packaging. We believe that our salesforce transformation is delivering impactful results, helping us reach a broader cross-section of Packaging customers."

Dennis Fehr, CFO, added, "We're pleased with our Q2 performance, which underscores our commitment to profitable growth and cash flow generation, the pillars of our through-cycle financial framework we shared at Investor Day. This focused execution drove our Adjusted EBITDA margin above 20% for the first time in two years and accelerated our cash flow generation."

Financial Performance Highlights for the Second Quarter

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Three-months ended





June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024

Y/Y Change Revenue $249

$239

+4 %











Operating Income $43

$38

+13 % % of Revenue 17.4 %

16.1 %

+130 bps











Adjusted EBITDA* $52

$48

+9 % % of Revenue 20.7 %

19.9 %

+80 bps











Net Income per Diluted Share $0.24

$0.21

+15 %











Adjusted EPS (Diluted)* $0.25

$0.23

+12 %



*Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS (Diluted) include non-GAAP adjustments. A reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP metrics is provided in this news release.

Revenue was $249 million, compared with $239 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 4%. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange (FX), revenue increased 3% compared to the prior year. The year-over-year increase in revenue was driven by growth in Logistics and strength in broader Factory Automation driven by Consumer Electronics and Packaging.

Gross margin was 67.4% compared to 69.6% in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted gross margin was 68.0% compared to 70.3% in the second quarter of 2024, a decline of 230 basis points. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to less favorable industry mix, and, to a lesser extent, the impact from tariffs.

Operating expenses were $124 million compared to $128 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 3%. Adjusted operating expenses were $123 million compared to $126 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 2%, driven by disciplined cost management.

Operating margin was 17.4% compared to 16.1% in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 130 basis points. Adjusted operating margin was 18.7% compared to 17.8% in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 90 basis points.

Adjusted EBITDA was $52 million compared to $48 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 9%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.7% compared to 19.9% in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 80 basis points, representing the first quarter above 20% since the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year expansion was driven by revenue growth and lower operating expenses.

Net income of $41 million compared to $36 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 12%. Adjusted net income of $43 million compared to $39 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 9%.

Net income per diluted share was $0.24 compared to $0.21 in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 15%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.25 compared to $0.23 in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 12%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 29, 2025, Cognex's financial position remained strong, with $553 million in cash and investments and no debt.

During the second quarter, Cognex generated $43 million of cash from operating activities compared to $28 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 54%.

During the second quarter, Cognex generated Free Cash Flow (FCF) of $40 million compared to $23 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 74%. Second quarter FCF conversion rate was 100% of net income and trailing twelve-month FCF conversion rate was 147% of net income. Second quarter FCF conversion rate was 95% of adjusted net income and trailing twelve-month FCF conversion rate was 130% of adjusted net income.

Cognex paid $13 million in dividends to shareholders in the second quarter.

Dividend

On July 30, 2025, Cognex's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share. The dividend is payable on August 28, 2025, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2025.

Guidance

Cognex issued third-quarter 2025 guidance; details are summarized in the table below.

As of the date of this release, Cognex continues to expect no material impact on Adjusted Earnings per Share or Adjusted EBITDA margin from tariffs, including recently announced trade agreements with China, Vietnam and Indonesia.

During the third quarter, Cognex entered into a commercial partnership with a strategic channel partner to better serve OEM customers in the specialized field of medical lab automation. This arrangement is expected to result in a one-time benefit to revenue and profit in the third quarter, which is excluded from guidance. Cognex currently expects the benefit to revenue to be between $8 and $14 million.

Cognex is in the early stages of evaluating the impact of U.S. tax law changes introduced by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) and currently expects OBBBA to be neutral to Adjusted EPS in 2025; a cash tax benefit of $12 to $15 million is expected in 2025.

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Q3 2025

Guidance*

Q3 2024

Results

Y/Y

Change** Revenue $245 - $265

$235

+9 %











Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 19.5% - 22.5%

17.6 %

+340 bps











Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted) 1 $0.24 - $0.29

$0.20

+35 %



*Including the one-time benefit from the commercial partnership with a strategic channel partner, the Q3 guidance ranges would be: revenue $253 - $279 million, Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.5% - 25.0%, and Adjusted EPS (diluted) $0.26 - $0.34. Although this one-time benefit to revenue will be recognized in the third quarter, actual payments are expected to be received through 2030.

**At the midpoint of guidance.

1Cognex has provided the forward-looking non-GAAP measures of adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted earnings per share (diluted), but cannot, without unreasonable effort, forecast such items to present or provide a reconciliation to corresponding forecasted GAAP measures. These include special items such as reorganization charges, acquisition and integration charges, and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, all of which are subject to limitations in predictability of timing, ultimate outcome and numerous conditions outside of Cognex's control. Additionally, these items are outside of Cognex's normal business operations and not used by management to assess Cognex's operating results. Cognex believes these limitations would result in a range of projected values so broad as to not be meaningful to investors. For these reasons, Cognex believes that the probable significance of such information is low. Information with respect to special items for certain historical periods is included in the section entitled "Reconciliation of Selected Items from GAAP to Non-GAAP". For these reasons, Cognex believes that the probable significance of such information is low. Information with respect to special items for certain historical periods is included in the section entitled "Reconciliation of Selected Items from GAAP to Non-GAAP." In Q3 2024 the GAAP operating margin was 13.4% and GAAP earnings per share (diluted) were $0.17.

Forward Looking Statements

COGNEX CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)

June 29, 2025

December 31, 2024

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 179,311

$ 186,094 Current investments, allowance for credit losses of $0 in 2025 and 2024 48,892

59,956 Accounts receivable, allowance for credit losses of $620 and $827 in 2025 and 2024, respectively 183,946

143,359 Unbilled revenue 2,176

3,055 Inventories 144,577

157,527 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 66,823

63,376 Total current assets 625,725

613,367 Non-current investments, allowance for credit losses of $0 in 2025 and 2024 324,348

340,898 Property, plant, and equipment, net 93,428

98,445 Operating lease assets 77,990

67,326 Goodwill 397,389

384,937 Intangible assets, net 92,135

90,684 Deferred income taxes 387,232

392,166 Other assets 5,294

5,027 Total assets $ 2,003,541

$ 1,992,850







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 42,273

$ 38,046 Accrued expenses 78,344

71,760 Accrued income taxes 5,483

25,685 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 53,077

25,035 Operating lease liabilities 11,260

8,854 Total current liabilities 190,437

169,380 Non-current operating lease liabilities 71,925

61,363 Deferred income taxes 209,289

217,155 Reserve for income taxes 25,742

26,365 Other liabilities 91

1,082 Total liabilities 497,484

475,345















Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $.01 par value - Authorized: 400 shares in 2025 and 2024, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding -

- Common stock, $.002 par value - Authorized: 300,000 shares in 2025 and 2024, respectively; issued and outstanding: 167,899 and 170,434 shares in 2025 and 2024, respectively 336

341 Additional paid-in capital 1,110,458

1,090,638 Retained earnings 433,040

499,303 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (37,777)

(72,777) Total shareholders' equity 1,506,057

1,517,505 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,003,541

$ 1,992,850

COGNEX CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three-months Ended

Six-months Ended

June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024















Revenue $ 249,093

$ 239,292

$ 465,129

$ 450,089 Cost of revenue (1) 81,217

72,693

152,930

141,553 Gross profit 167,876

166,599

312,199

308,536 Percentage of revenue 67.4 %

69.6 %

67.1 %

68.5 % Research, development, and engineering expenses (1) 33,102

34,962

67,829

72,067 Percentage of revenue 13.3 %

14.6 %

14.6 %

16.0 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses (1) 91,341

93,180

174,845

183,808 Percentage of revenue 36.7 %

38.9 %

37.6 %

40.8 % Operating income 43,433

38,457

69,525

52,661 Percentage of revenue 17.4 %

16.1 %

14.9 %

11.7 % Foreign currency gain (loss) (1,503)

(181)

(3,956)

(135) Investment income 4,040

3,116

8,030

6,236 Other income (expense) 2,092

176

2,261

372 Income before income tax expense 48,062

41,568

75,860

59,134 Income tax expense 7,551

5,356

11,746

10,900 Net income $ 40,511

$ 36,212

$ 64,114

$ 48,234 Percentage of revenue 16.3 %

15.1 %

13.8 %

10.7 %















Net income per weighted-average common and common-equivalent share:













Basic $ 0.24

$ 0.21

$ 0.38

$ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.24

$ 0.21

$ 0.38

$ 0.28















Weighted-average common and common-equivalent shares outstanding:













Basic 167,886

171,568

168,568

171,630 Diluted 168,563

172,733

169,553

172,699















Cash dividends per common share $ 0.080

$ 0.075

$ 0.160

$ 0.150















































(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense, as follows: Cost of revenue $ 537

$ 413

$ 1,205

$ 1,018 Research, development, and engineering 3,443

3,540

8,139

7,929 Selling, general, and administrative 8,314

9,011

12,889

17,319 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 12,294

$ 12,964

$ 22,233

$ 26,266

















Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted EBITDA and margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share of common stock, diluted, adjusted effective tax rate, and free cash flow. Cognex defines its non-GAAP metrics as follows:

Adjusted gross profit and margin : Gross margin adjusted for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, as well as, if applicable, restructuring charges, reorganization charges, acquisition and integration costs and one-time discrete events.

: Gross margin adjusted for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, as well as, if applicable, restructuring charges, reorganization charges, acquisition and integration costs and one-time discrete events. Adjusted operating expense : Operating expense adjusted for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, as well as, if applicable, restructuring charges, reorganization charges, acquisition and integration costs and one-time discrete events.

: Operating expense adjusted for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, as well as, if applicable, restructuring charges, reorganization charges, acquisition and integration costs and one-time discrete events. Adjusted operating income and margin : Operating income adjusted for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, as well as, if applicable, restructuring charges, reorganization charges, acquisition and integration costs and one-time discrete events.

: Operating income adjusted for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, as well as, if applicable, restructuring charges, reorganization charges, acquisition and integration costs and one-time discrete events. Adjusted EBITDA and margin : Operating income adjusted for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and depreciation, as well as, if applicable, restructuring charges, reorganization charges, acquisition and integration costs and one-time discrete events.

: Operating income adjusted for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and depreciation, as well as, if applicable, restructuring charges, reorganization charges, acquisition and integration costs and one-time discrete events. Adjusted net income: Net income adjusted for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, as well as, if applicable, restructuring charges, reorganization charges, acquisition and integration costs, discrete tax items, tax impact on reconciling items and one-time discrete events.

Net income adjusted for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, as well as, if applicable, restructuring charges, reorganization charges, acquisition and integration costs, discrete tax items, tax impact on reconciling items and one-time discrete events. Adjusted earnings per share of common stock, diluted: Adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average common and common-equivalent shares.

Adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average common and common-equivalent shares. Adjusted effective tax rate: Effective tax rate adjusted for discrete tax items and the net impact of the other non-GAAP adjustments.

Effective tax rate adjusted for discrete tax items and the net impact of the other non-GAAP adjustments. Free cash flow: Cash provided by operating activities less cash for capital expenditures.

Cash provided by operating activities less cash for capital expenditures. Free cash flow conversion rate: Free cash flow divided by adjusted net income.

Cognex may disclose results on a constant-currency basis as one measure to evaluate its performance and compare results between periods as if the exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period.

Cognex believes these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful because they allow investors to more accurately compare results over multiple periods using the same methodology that management employs in its budgeting process, in its review of operating results, and for forecasting and planning for future periods. Cognex's definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Furthermore, these measures have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain non-recurring expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Please see the section "Reconciliation of Selected Items from GAAP to Non-GAAP" below for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP financial measures herein, including the items reflected in our adjusted financial metrics and a description of these adjustments.

COGNEX CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED ITEMS FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts (Unaudited)

Three-months Ended

Six-months Ended

June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024















Gross profit (GAAP) $ 167,876

$ 166,599

$ 312,199

$ 308,536 Acquisition and integration costs 211

233

453

1,801 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,382

1,388

2,720

2,817 Reorganization charges -

-

86

- Adjusted gross profit $ 169,469

$ 168,220

$ 315,458

$ 313,154 GAAP gross margin 67.4 %

69.6 %

67.1 %

68.5 % Adjusted gross margin 68.0 %

70.3 %

67.8 %

69.6 %















Operating expense (GAAP) $ 124,443

$ 128,142

$ 242,674

$ 255,875 Acquisition and integration costs (259)

(1,203)

(797)

(2,506) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1,296)

(1,339)

(2,586)

(2,723) Reorganization charges -

-

(1,622)

- Adjusted operating expense $ 122,888

$ 125,600

$ 237,669

$ 250,646















Operating income (GAAP) $ 43,433

$ 38,457

$ 69,525

$ 52,661 Acquisition and integration costs 470

1,436

1,250

4,307 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2,678

2,727

5,306

5,540 Reorganization charges -

-

1,708

- Adjusted operating income $ 46,581

$ 42,620

$ 77,789

$ 62,508 GAAP operating margin 17.4 %

16.1 %

14.9 %

11.7 % Adjusted operating margin 18.7 %

17.8 %

16.7 %

13.9 % Depreciation (adjusted for amounts included in Acquisition and integration costs) 5,095

4,948

10,178

10,227 Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,676

$ 47,568

$ 87,967

$ 72,735 Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.7 %

19.9 %

18.9 %

16.2 %















Net income (GAAP) $ 40,511

$ 36,212

$ 64,114

$ 48,234 Acquisition and integration costs 470

1,436

1,250

4,307 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2,678

2,727

5,306

5,540 Reorganization charges -

-

1,708

- Discrete tax (benefit) expense (211)

(463)

(518)

2,622 Tax impact of reconciling items (891)

(1,033)

(2,256)

(2,387) Adjusted net income $ 42,557

$ 38,879

$ 69,604

$ 58,316















Earnings per share of common stock, diluted (GAAP) $ 0.24

$ 0.21

$ 0.38

$ 0.28 Acquisition and integration costs -

0.01

0.01

0.02 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.02

0.02

0.03

0.03 Reorganization charges -

-

0.01

- Discrete tax (benefit) expense -

-

-

0.02 Tax impact of reconciling items (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01) Adjusted earnings per share of common stock, diluted $ 0.25

$ 0.23

$ 0.41

$ 0.34















Effective tax rate (GAAP) 15.7 %

12.9 %

15.5 %

18.4 % Discrete tax benefit (expense) 0.4 %

1.1 %

0.7 %

(4.4) % Net impact of other reconciling items 0.7 %

1.0 %

1.1 %

1.5 % Adjusted effective tax rate 16.9 %

15.0 %

17.3 %

15.5 %















Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 42,625

$ 27,763

$ 83,127

$ 41,406 Capital expenditures (2,194)

(4,510)

(4,695)

(8,571) Free cash flow $ 40,431

$ 23,253

$ 78,432

$ 32,835

Description of adjustments:

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company also provides various non-GAAP measures that incorporate adjustments for the impacts of special items. Adjustments incorporated in the preparation of these non-GAAP measures for the periods presented include the items described below:

Depreciation:

The company incurs expense related to its normal use of property, plant and equipment.

Acquisition and integration costs:

The Company has incurred charges related to the purchase and integration of acquired businesses. During the periods presented, these costs were primarily related to the ongoing integration of Moritex Corporation, which the company acquired in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets:

The Company excludes the amortization of acquired intangible assets from non-GAAP expense and income measures. These items are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions, and include the amortization of customer relationships, completed technologies, and trademarks that originated from prior acquisitions. The largest driver of intangible asset amortization was the acquisition of Moritex Corporation.

Reorganization charges:

The Company has incurred charges related to the reorganization of its employees. During the six-month period ended June 29, 2025, these costs consisted primarily of severance.

Discrete tax (benefit) expense:

Items unrelated to current period ordinary income or (loss) that generally relate to changes in tax laws, adjustments to prior period's actual liability determined upon filing tax returns, adjustments to previously recorded reserves for uncertain tax positions, establishments and adjustments of valuation allowances, stock based compensation, and adjustments to deferred tax positions.

We estimate the tax effect of items identified in the reconciliation by applying the statutory tax rate to the pre-tax amount.

About Cognex Corporation

For over 40 years, Cognex has been making advanced machine vision easy, paving the way for manufacturing and distribution companies to become faster, smarter, and more efficient through automation. Innovative technology in our vision sensors and systems solves critical manufacturing and distribution challenges, providing unparalleled performance for industries from automotive to consumer electronics to packaged goods.

Cognex makes these tools more capable and easier to deploy thanks to a longstanding focus on AI, helping factories and warehouses improve quality and maximize efficiency without needing highly technical expertise. We are headquartered near Boston, USA, with locations in over 30 countries and more than 30,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at cognex.com.

