

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo Electron (TKY.F), on Thursday, reported its consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, highlighting a year-over-year decline in both revenue and profit metrics as the company navigated rising costs and shifting market conditions.



Net income attributable to owners of the parent came in at 117,801 million yen, a 6.6% decline from 126,189 million yen in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share dropped to 256.49 yen from 272.39 yen last year.



Income before income taxes was 151,966 million yen, down from 167,248 million yen a year ago.



Ordinary income dropped to 147,347 million yen, compared to 167,398 million yen last year. Notably, the company recognized 4,849 million yen in extraordinary income from a refund of value-added tax, lifting total extraordinary income to 4,873 million yen. Meanwhile, extraordinary losses, primarily related to asset disposals, rose modestly to 254 million yen.



Net sales during the quarter amounted to 549,586 million yen, down slightly from 555,071 million yen in the corresponding period last year.



Cost of sales increased to 295,616 million yen from 291,049 million yen, resulting in a gross profit of 253,970 million yen, compared to 264,022 million yen a year earlier.



Operating income declined to 144,694 million yen, down from 165,733 million yen in the previous year. However, total non-operating income improved slightly to 4,432 million yen, supported by higher dividend and subsidy income.



Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were 62,141 million yen, up from 53,436 million yen in the same period last year.



