

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation reported that its first quarter net profit to stockholders increased to 90.9 billion yen from 49.1 billion yen, last year. Operating profit increased to 111.97 billion yen from 58.66 billion yen. Revenue was 1.31 trillion yen compared to 1.29 trillion yen.



The company said its revenue and profit increased from prior year, mainly due to increases in sales in the Infrastructure and Life segments and the factory automation systems business, as well as the impact of the share-transfer of the company's subsidiary.



For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project: revenue of 5.40 trillion yen, and operating profit of 430.0 billion yen.



