HONG KONG, July 31, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Shoucheng Holdings Limited (0697.HK) has reaffirmed its confidence in long-term fundamentals by executing aggressive share buybacks on July 29 and 30, acquiring a total of 20.65 million shares at a cost of HK$37.93 million, with prices ranging from HK$1.80 to HK$1.87 per share.This is part of a broader buyback strategy - since early July, the company has repurchased over 36 million shares, totaling more than HK$66 million in capital deployed. According to management, these buybacks reflect not only near-term valuation confidence, but also long-term belief in the company's strategic directions in robotics and healthcare technology."The buyback is not just about stabilizing the share price. It is an expression of long-term commitment to our shareholders and a vote of confidence in the commercial potential of our robotics and healthcare portfolios," the management stated.Portfolio Companies Advance Toward IPO MilestonesShoucheng's capital return strategy is complemented by strong progress across its portfolio. Two of its most high-profile investees--IMUNOPHARM and Unitree Robotics--are now officially preparing for IPOs, signaling a near-term value realization window.IMUNOPHARM, a pioneer in China's CAR-T therapy space, signed a listing guidance agreement with CITIC Securities on July 23, 2025, officially launching its STAR Market IPO process. Meanwhile, Unitree Robotics signed its IPO guidance agreement earlier in July. Founded in 2016, Unitree is globally recognized for its leadership in quadruped and humanoid robotics, having pioneered the mass commercialization of high-performance legged robots. Its humanoid robots, the H1 and G1, are already in the market and featured at major global events including CES and the CCTV Spring Festival Gala. Unitree has filed over 200 patent applications and maintained profitability since 2020, with annual revenue exceeding RMB 1 billion.The dual IPO progression of IMUNOPHARM and Unitree not only validates Shoucheng's early-stage investment judgment, but also signals that several of its frontier-tech bets are approaching monetization.Northeast Securities: Robotics Strategy Backed by Cash Flow, Industrial ScenariosAccording to Northeast Securities, Shoucheng Holdings is the leading operator of parking infrastructure in China, having repeatedly secured high-frequency contracts for major airport parking concessions, each with annual throughput in the tens of millions. The firm's recurring and robust cash flow from its parking and industrial real estate operations provides the financial backbone for its strategic expansion into robotics investment.As China's robotics industry enters a critical commercialization window, Shoucheng's unique dual-engine model--'invest with the left hand, operate with the right'--has become its second growth curve.In early 2024, Shoucheng and Beijing Guoguan jointly launched the Beijing Robotics Industry Development Investment Fund, with an initial target size of RMB 10 billion. Since then, the firm has invested-through multiple fund platforms-in top-tier robotics companies such as Unitree Robotics, DEEP Robotics, Galbot, Volant Aerotech. These companies span humanoid robots, medical robots, industrial automation, and more.What makes Shoucheng's robotics investment strategy distinctive is its built-in industrial scenario advantage. The company operates over 100 parking facilities and manages over 1 million square meters of industrial park space across China, offering abundant real-world testing environments. This accelerates product commercialization, feeds operational data back into product iterations, and enables co-evolution between Shoucheng and its portfolio companies.In February 2025, Shoucheng formally established Beijing Shoucheng Robotics Technology Co., Ltd., further institutionalizing its industrial platform. Going forward, the conversion of in-house scenarios into actual robotics purchase orders-including deployments via REIT-backed properties and industry-specific use cases-will continue to validate this integrated approach. With its platform now connecting capital, use-case, and demand, Shoucheng is expected to sustain strong visibility in robotics commercialization going forward.As both Imunopharm and Unitree Robotics-Shoucheng Holdings' key portfolio companies in the fields of medical and robotics technologies-progress toward IPO, the company is approaching a critical inflection point where strategic investment begins to convert into tangible capital returns.The recent share buybacks are not only a direct signal of confidence in Shoucheng's intrinsic value, but also reflect its precise grasp of the timing for value realization.Against the backdrop of a polarized valuation landscape in Hong Kong's equity market, Shoucheng Holdings' continuous buyback initiative helps stabilize investor sentiment while reinforcing market expectations. With the upcoming World Robot Conference and Humanoid Robot Games set to shine a spotlight on the sector, the company is poised to benefit from a convergence of commercialization momentum and valuation recovery.From infrastructure operator to technology value enabler, from strategic organizer to capital return executor-Shoucheng Holdings' second growth curve is now visibly unfolding.