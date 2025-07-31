

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate decreased more-than-expected in June, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 6.3 percent in June from 6.5 percent in May. Economists had expected the rate to fall slightly to 6.4 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.7 percent.



The number of unemployed people decreased by 71,000 to 1.621 million in June compared to the previous month.



Data also showed that the employment rate held steady at 62.9 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News