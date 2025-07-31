

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rentokil Initial Plc (RTO.L, RTOKY.PK), an exterminating and pest control services provider, reported that its profit before income tax for six-month period ended 30 June 2025 declined to $216 million from $294 million last year.



Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the company was $188 million or 7.41 cents per share down from $248 million or 9.81 cents per share in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per share was 12.41 cents compared to 13.95 cents last year.



Group revenue increased 3.1% to $3.364 billion from last year. Group Organic Revenue grew 1.6%. Revenue growth in North America was up 2.0% (+1.1% organic). The International business performed well with Revenue up 5.1% in H1 (+2.7% Organic) with growth across the region.



An interim dividend payment of 4.15 cents per share, will be paid on 22 September 2025 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 15 August 2025. The last day for DRIP elections is 1 September 2025.



The company noted that current trading is in line with expectations and its outlook for the remainder of the year remains unchanged. The company expects to deliver fiscal year 2025 results in line with market expectations.



