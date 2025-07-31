

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next PLC reported that, in the thirteen weeks to 26 July, NEXT full price sales were up 10.5% from last year. This was 49 million pounds ahead of its guidance for the period of 6.5%. The Group increased guidance for full price sales in the second half from 3.5% to 4.5%. This adds a further 27 million pounds of full price sales to its forecast.



Next increased full year guidance for profit before tax by 25 million pounds to 1.105 billion pounds. Post-tax EPS is now projected at 709.0 pence, revised from prior guidance of 698.1 pence. Total Group sales is now projected at 6.72 billion pounds, revised from prior guidance of 6.63 billion pounds.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News