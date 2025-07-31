

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit rose in June from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Thursday.



The trade deficit increased to $8.17 billion in June from $5.89 billion in the same month last year. The shortfall totaled $6.65 billion in May.



Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade shortfall was $3.59 billion.



Exports registered an annual increase of 7.9 percent, and imports surged by 15.2 percent.



The main partner country for exports during June was Germany, followed by the UK, the USA, Italy, and France. Meanwhile, the top import source was China, followed by Russia and Germany.



