Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) ("Sequans" or the "Company"), a pioneer in Bitcoin Treasury and a leading provider of 5G/4G cellular IoT semiconductor solutions, today announced preliminary financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Summary Preliminary Results Table (*):

(in US$ millions, except share and per share data) Q2 2025 (1) Q1 2025 (1) Q2 2024 Revenue $8.1 $8.1 $9.7 Gross profit $5.2 $5.2 $8.1 Gross margin (%) 64.4

% 64.5 % 84.0 % Operating income (loss) ($8.7) ($6.8) ($3.7) Net profit (loss) ($9.1) ($7.3) ($0.6) Diluted income (loss) per ADS ($0.36) ($0.29) ($0.02) Non-IFRS diluted income (loss) per ADS (2) ($0.32) ($0.24) ($0.23) Weighted average number of diluted ADS (IFRS) 25,406,045 25,156,570 24,765,063 Weighted average number of diluted ADS (Non-IFRS) 25,406,045 25,156,570 24,765,063 (1) Final results are subject to finalization of the allocation of the ACP acquisition purchase price (2) See Use of Non-IFRS/non-GAAP Financial Measures disclosure on page 3. IFRS Net Loss in Q2 2024 includes significant non-cash interest expense, debt amendment and change in value of embedded derivative that are excluded from Non-IFRS measures (*) Bitcoin KPIs will be presented beginning with the results of the third quarter of 2025



"Sequans has successfully deployed the net proceeds from the $384 million financing completed on July 7 to launch its Bitcoin Treasury strategy, resulting in the initial acquisition of 3,072 Bitcoin," said Dr. Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans. "We are committed to this strategy and believe it will deliver meaningful long-term value for shareholders. We look forward to sharing more about our long-term treasury plans before the end of this quarter. We are also pleased to report that our IoT business continues to improve as we work toward our target of achieving breakeven operating income in 2026."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Summary:

Revenue: Revenue was $8.1 million, an increase of 1.1% compared to the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 15.8% compared to the second quarter of 2024. Product revenue was $3.9 million, an increase of 10.3% compared to the first quarter of 2025 and an increase of 59.0% compared to the second quarter of 2024. License and services revenue was $4.3 million compared to $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, with the variation primarily related to the timing of revenue recognition for the 5G broadband platform license to Qualcomm in both the first and second quarters of 2025 and for the 4G manufacturing license to Qualcomm in the second quarter of 2024.

Gross margin: Gross margin was 64.4% compared to 64.5% in the first quarter of 2025 and 84.0% in the second quarter of 2024.

Operating profit (loss): Operating loss was $8.7 million compared to operating loss of $6.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 and operating loss of $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. The operating loss in the second quarter of 2025 reflected a number of non-recurring items such as restructuring costs and advisory fees related to major transactions. No research and development costs were capitalized in 2025 whereas over $5 million was capitalized in the second quarter of 2024.

Net loss: Net loss was $9.1 million, or ($0.36) per diluted ADS, compared to net loss of $7.3 million, or ($0.29) per diluted ADS, in the first quarter of 2025 and net loss of $0.6 million, or ($0.02) per diluted ADS, in the second quarter of 2024.

Non-IFRS loss: Excluding non-cash stock-based compensation, the non-cash impact of the fair-value and effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt and associated embedded derivatives and other financings, non-IFRS net loss was $8.1 million, or ($0.32) per diluted ADS, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to non-IFRS net loss of $6.1 million, or ($0.24) per diluted ADS in the first quarter of 2025, and non-IFRS net loss of $5.8 million, or ($0.23) per diluted ADS, in the second quarter of 2024.

Cash: Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2025, totaled $41.6 million compared to $45.9 million at March 31, 2025. This excludes the $358.5 million net proceeds from the private placements of equity and convertible debt completed on July 7, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Sequans, strategy for the second half of 2025. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that are not historical fact. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements also often use words such as "anticipate," "committed to", "target," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "goal," "believe," "hope," "aims," "continue," "could," "project," "should," "will" or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by Sequans in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, future developments and other factors they believe appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and the factors described in the context of such forward-looking statements in this announcement could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although it is believed that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct, and you are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as at the date of this announcement.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the implementation of the Bitcoin treasury initiative. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are changes in the global, political, economic, business and competitive environments, market and regulatory forces, including tariffs and trade wars. If any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any one or more of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in the light of such factors. A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Sequans' filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, subsequent filings on Form 6-K and other documents that may be filed from time to time with the SEC. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. Sequans undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Use of Non-IFRS/non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, we disclose certain non-IFRS, or non-GAAP, financial measures. These measures exclude the non-cash stock-based compensation and the non-cash impacts of convertible debt extensions, end effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt with embedded derivatives and other financings. We believe that these measures can be useful to facilitate comparisons among different companies. These non-GAAP measures have limitations in that the non-GAAP measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. We seek to compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the table attached to this press release.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless 4G/5G cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT) as well as a pioneer in Bitcoin Treasury. Sequans views Bitcoin as a long-term investment and intends to strategically accumulate it as its primary treasury reserve asset. The company's approach involves acquiring and holding Bitcoin using net proceeds from equity and debt issuances - executed from time to time based on market conditions - as well as cash generated from operations and intellectual property monetization.

Sequans' engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of AI-connected applications - including secured payment, smart mobility and logistics, smart cities, industrial, e-health, and smart homes. Sequans offers a comprehensive portfolio of 4G/5G solutions, including LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms, all purpose-built for IoT and delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. The company also provides advanced design services and technology licensing. Sequans management believes the combination of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and deep focus on semiconductor innovation positions the company for long-term value creation.

Founded in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and operates globally, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

Visit Sequans at sequans.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Sequans investor relations: David Hanover/Gerrick Johnson, KCSA Strategic Communications (USA), +1 212.682.6300, ir@sequans.com

Sequans media relations: Linda Bouvet (France), +33 170721600 media@sequans.com

Condensed financial tables follow

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











Three months ended



(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)

June 30,

2025 (1)



March 31, 2025 (1)



June 30, 2024































Revenue:





















Product revenue $ 3,872

$ 3,509

$ 2,435





License and services revenue

4,270



4,545



7,240



Total revenue

8,142



8,054



9,675



Cost of revenue

(2,900 )

(2,863 )

(1,547 )

Gross profit

5,242



5,191



8,128



Operating income (expenses) :













Research and development expense

(8,779 )

(7,227 )

(5,789 )

Sales and marketing expense

(2,176 )

(2,337 )

(3,131 )

General and administrative expense

(3,019 )

(2,451 )

(2,916 )

Total operating income (expenses)

(13,974 )

(12,015 )

(11,836 )

Operating profit (loss)

(8,732 )

(6,824 )

(3,708 )

Financial income (expense):















Interest income (expense), net

250



368



(10,806 )



Change in fair value of convertible debt derivative

-



-



39





Impact of debt amendment

-



-



13,952





Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(476 )

(517 )

90



Profit (Loss) before income taxes

(8,958 )

(6,973 )

(433 )

Income tax expense

(154 )

(281 )

(146 )

Profit (Loss) $ (9,112 ) $ (7,254 ) $ (579 )

Attributable to:















Shareholders of the parent

(9,112 )

(7,254 )

(579 )



Minority interests

-



-



-



Basic income (loss) per ADS

($0.36 )

($0.29 )

($0.02 )

Diluted income (loss) per ADS

($0.36 )

($0.29 )

($0.02 )

Weighted average number of ADS used for computing:













- Basic

25,406,045



25,156,570



24,765,063



- Diluted

25,406,045



25,156,570



24,765,063



(1) Final results are subject to finalization of the allocation of the ACP acquisition purchase price.



SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









Six months ended June 30,

(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)

2025 (1)



2024



















Revenue:













Product revenue $ 7,381

$ 4,903



License and services revenue

8,815



10,799

Total revenue

16,196



15,702

Cost of revenue

(5,763 )

(3,720 ) Gross profit

10,433



11,982

Operating income (expenses):







Research and development expense

(16,006 )

(12,402 ) Sales and marketing expense

(4,513 )

(6,003 ) General and administrative expense

(5,470 )

(5,818 )













Total operating income (expenses)

(25,989 )

(24,223 ) Operating profit (loss)

(15,556 )

(12,241 ) Financial income (expense):









Interest income (expense), net

618



(14,124 )

Change in fair value of convertible debt derivative

-



3



Impact of debt amendment

-



13,952



Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(993 )

354

Profit (Loss) before income taxes

(15,931 )

(12,056 ) Income tax expense

(435 )

(313 ) Profit (Loss) $ (16,366 ) $ (12,369 ) Attributable to:









Shareholders of the parent

(16,366 )

(12,369 )

Minority interests

-



-

Basic income (loss) per ADS

($0.65 )

($0.50 ) Diluted income (loss) per ADS

($0.65 )

($0.50 ) Weighted average number of ADS used for computing:







- Basic

25,282,261



24,705,875

- Diluted

25,282,261



24,705,875

(1) Final results are subject to finalization of the allocation of the ACP acquisition purchase price.



SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION







At June 30,



At Dec 31,

(in thousands of US$)

2025 (1)



2024

ASSETS













Non-current assets













Property, plant and equipment $ 4,244

$ 4,308



Intangible assets

13,118



5,641



Deposits and other receivables

3,653



3,246



Other non-current financial assets

435



353



Total non-current assets

21,450



13,548



Current assets









Inventories

2,884



2,874



Trade receivables

2,693



4,809



Contract assets

13



122



Prepaid expenses

1,755



1,410



Other receivables

13,081



17,492



Research tax credit receivable

4,815



4,184



Short-term deposits

23,000



53,000



Cash and cash equivalents

18,600



9,093



Total current assets

66,841



92,984

Total assets $ 88,291

$ 106,532

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES









Equity









Issued capital, euro 0.01 nominal value, 255,176,342 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 (251,408,922 shares at December 31, 2024) $ 2,974

$ 2,934



Share premium

14,473



14,512



Other capital reserves

76,397



74,504



Accumulated deficit

(52,161 )

(35,795 )

Other components of equity

(215 )

(796 )

Total equity

41,468



55,359



Non-current liabilities









Government loan

-



616



Government research financing

4,723



5,669



Lease liabilities

-



333



Trade payables and other non-current liabilities

667



-



Provisions

2,147



1,400



Deferred tax liabilities

190



173



Contract liabilities

2,641



809



Total non-current liabilities

10,368



9,000



Current liabilities









Trade payables

9,812



6,106



Interest-bearing receivables financing

-



3,742



Lease liabilities

1,126



1,439



Government loan

1,837



1,802



Government research financing

3,250



4,062



Contract liabilities

5,513



11,021



Income tax liabilities - Parent

3,761



2,827



Other current liabilities and provisions

11,156



11,174



Total current liabilities

36,455



42,173

Total equity and liabilities $ 88,291

$ 106,532



(1) Final results are subject to finalization of the allocation of the ACP acquisition purchase price.



PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW











Six months ended June 30,

(in thousands of US$)

2025 (1)



2024

Operating activities













Loss before income taxes $ (15,931 ) $ (12,056 )

Non-cash adjustment to reconcile income before tax to net cash from (used in) operating activities











Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment

1,418



1,670





Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

1,960



2,748





Share-based payment expense

1,893



2,964





Decrease in provision

(92 )

(219 )



Interest (income) expense, net

(620 )

14,124





Change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative

-



(3 )



Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(525 )

216





Loss on disposal of intangible and tangible assets

12



-



Working capital adjustments











Decrease in trade receivables and other receivables

3,066



5,209





Decrease in inventories

48



1,812





Increase in research tax credit receivable

(509 )

(987 )



Increase in trade payables and other liabilities

1,790



792





Increase (Decrease) in contract liabilities

(5,146 )

5,102





Increase in government grant advances

2,044



3,112



Income tax paid

(586 )

(560 ) Net cash flow from (used in) operating activities

(11,178 )

9,972

Investing activities









Purchase of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

(1,109 )

(1,200 )

Capitalized development expenditures

-



(14,851 )

Investment in ACP Advanced Circuit Pursuit, net of cash acquired

(3,586 )

-



Sale (Purchase) of financial assets

(151 )

60



Decrease of short-term deposit

30,000



-



Interest received

990



27

Net cash flow from (used in) investing activities

26,144



(15,964 ) Financing activities









Proceeds (repayment of) from interest-bearing receivables financing

(3,742 )

577



Proceeds from related party loans

-



14,000



Payment of lease liabilities

(749 )

(753 )

Repayment of government loans

(678 )

(679 )

Repayment of loans

(420 )

-



Repayment of interest-bearing research project financing

(395 )

(266 )

Interest paid

(637 )

(412 ) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities

(5,492 )

13,401



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

9,474



7,409



Net foreign exchange difference

33



(6 )

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

9,093



5,705

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

18,600



13,108



(1) Final results are subject to finalization of the allocation of the ACP acquisition purchase price.



SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended



June 30,

2025 (3)



March 31, 2025



June 30, 2024

IFRS profit (loss) as reported $ (9,112 ) $ (7,254 ) $ (579 ) Add back













Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)

879



1,014



1,847



Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative

-



-



(39 )

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)

108



111



6,972

Non-IFRS profit (loss) adjusted $ (8,125 ) $ (6,129 ) $ (5,751 ) IFRS basic profit (loss) per ADS as reported

($0.36 )

($0.29 )

($0.02 ) Add back













Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $ 0.03

$ 0.04

$ 0.07



Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative $ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.00



Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $ 0.01

$ 0.01

$ 0.28

Non-IFRS basic profit (loss) per ADS

($0.32 )

($0.24 )

($0.23 ) IFRS diluted profit (loss) per ADS

($0.36 )

($0.29 )

($0.02 ) Add back













Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $ 0.03

$ 0.04

$ 0.07



Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative $ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.00



Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $ 0.01

$ 0.01

$ 0.28

Non-IFRS diluted profit (loss) per ADS

($0.32 )

($0.24 )

($0.23 )



















(1) Included in the IFRS profit (loss) as follows:













Cost of product revenue

$ 13

$ 16

$ 27



Research and development



181



205



509



Sales and marketing



191



223



435



General and administrative



494



570



876



(2) Related to the difference between contractual and effective interest rates



(3) Final results are subject to finalization of the allocation of the ACP acquisition purchase price



SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)

Six months ended June 30,



2025 (3)



2024

IFRS profit (loss) as reported $ (16,366 ) $ (12,369 ) Add back









Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)

1,893



2,964



Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative

-



(3 )

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)

218



8,805



Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment

-



(13,952 ) Non-IFRS profit (loss) adjusted $ (14,255 ) $ (14,555 ) IFRS basic profit (loss) per ADS as reported

($0.65 )

($0.50 ) Add back









Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $ 0.07

$ 0.12



Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative $ 0.00

$ 0.00



Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $ 0.01

$ 0.35



Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment $ 0.00



($0.56 ) Non-IFRS basic profit (loss) per ADS

($0.56 )

($0.59 ) IFRS diluted profit (loss) per ADS

($0.65 )

($0.50 ) Add back









Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $ 0.07

$ 0.12



Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative $ 0.00

$ 0.00



Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $ 0.01

$ 0.35



Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment $ 0.00



($0.56 ) Non-IFRS diluted profit (loss) per ADS

($0.56 )

($0.59 )















(1) Included in the IFRS profit (loss) as follows:











Cost of product revenue $ 29

$ 44





Research and development

386



827





Sales and marketing

414



678





General and administrative

1,064



1,415



(2) Related to the difference between contractual and effective interest rates







(3) Final results are subject to finalization of the allocation of the ACP acquisition purchase price







