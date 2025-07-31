

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (OSGSF.PK) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY48.521 billion, or JPY122.59 per share. This compares with JPY30.789 billion, or JPY75.51 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.0% to JPY470.993 billion from JPY470.928 billion last year.



Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY48.521 Bln. vs. JPY30.789 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY122.59 vs. JPY75.51 last year. -Revenue: JPY470.993 Bln vs. JPY470.928 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects a decline in earnings and revenue.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, Osaka Gas expects a net income of JPY 127 billion, down 5.5% from last year. Income per share is expected to be at JPY 321.95.



The company anticipates annual sales of JPY 2.040 trillion, down 1.4% from the previous year.



Osaka Gas aims to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 105 per share, up from last year's JPY 95 per share.



