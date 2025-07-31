

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ZOZO, Inc. (SRTTY.PK, SAR.F), Thursday announced first-quarter financial results.



Profit attributable to owners of parent company increased 2.4 percent, to 11,376 million yen from last year's 11,109 million yen.



EBITDA totaled 18,577 million yen for the quarter compared to 17,060 million yen in the previous year.



Net sales grew 7.2 percent, to 54,028 million yen from 50,387 million yen in the prior year.



Moreover, the company now expects profit attributable to owners of parent company 47.8 billion yen for the fiscal year 2025 instead of previously estimated 48.5 billion yen.



Also, Zozo projects net profit of 53.66 yen, and net sales of 231.5 billion yen for the same period.



