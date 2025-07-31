

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Industries Corporation (TAH.F) announced a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY102.452 billion, or JPY340.91 per share. This compares with JPY111.206 billion, or JPY358.18 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 96637951219412.2% to JPY990.539 billion from JPY1.025 trillion last year.



Toyota Industries Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY102.452 Bln. vs. JPY111.206 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY340.91 vs. JPY358.18 last year. -Revenue: JPY990.539 Bln vs. JPY1.025 Tn last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects a decline in earnings and sales.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, Toyota Industries expects a net income of JPY 240 billion, down 8.5% from last year. Income per basic share is expected to be at JPY 798.74.



The company anticipates annual sales of JPY 4 trillion, down 2.1% from the previous year.



