

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $713.8 million, or $3.20 per share. This compares with $696.6 million, or $3.13 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $688.5 million or $3.09 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to $3.022 billion from $2.985 billion last year.



Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $713.8 Mln. vs. $696.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.20 vs. $3.13 last year. -Revenue: $3.022 Bln vs. $2.985 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.27 to $3.47 Full year EPS guidance: $11.90 to $12.10



