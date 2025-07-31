WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $713.8 million, or $3.20 per share. This compares with $696.6 million, or $3.13 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $688.5 million or $3.09 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to $3.022 billion from $2.985 billion last year.
Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $713.8 Mln. vs. $696.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.20 vs. $3.13 last year. -Revenue: $3.022 Bln vs. $2.985 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.27 to $3.47 Full year EPS guidance: $11.90 to $12.10
Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2025 AFX News