

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $332 million, or $3.32 per share. This compares with $142 million, or $1.36 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company reported adjusted earnings of $285 million or $2.86 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to $2.26 billion from $2.27 billion last year.



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



